Nuggets Vs. Lakers 02/04/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-1 straight up and 3-3-1 against the spread in their last seven games against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers return home from a seven-game road trip to host the Nuggets on Thursday night at the Staples Center.

Los Angeles is a five-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Nuggets are 7-3 SU and 6-4 ATS in 10 games away from home this season.

Nuggets vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis led the Lakers in scoring with 25 points and LeBron James had 21 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in a 107-99 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. With that win and cover as seven-point favorites, the Lakers finished up their seven-game road trip with a 5-2 SU and 3-4 ATS record. They are now 12-2 SU and 8-6 ATS on the road in 2020-21.

Now the Lakers will try to improve on their home record with their next five games coming at Staples Center. Los Angeles is 4-4 SU and 3-5 ATS at home this season.

Nikola Jokic scored 47 points and added 12 rebounds in Denver’s 128-117 win over the Utah Jazz last Sunday. The win snapped Utah’s 11-game winning streak and moved the Nuggets to 6-1 SU and ATS over their last seven games.

Denver has turned its season around since going 3-5 SU and 2-6 ATS over its first eight games with a 9-3 SU and 8-4 ATS record over its last 12 games. Jokic is averaging 26.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game this year.

Thursday night’s total is set at 219.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 7-1 in Los Angeles’ last eight games against Denver.

This will be the first meeting between the Lakers and the Nuggets since Los Angeles defeated Denver in five games in the Western Conference Finals last season. It should be an exciting game between two of the top teams in the conference, especially with both teams entering this matchup with plenty of rest and no back-to-back situations to worry about. The Lakers will continue their homestand with a game against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

