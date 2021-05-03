Nuggets Vs. Lakers 05/03/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-6 straight up and 0-6-1 against the spread over their last seven games. The Lakers will try to snap a three-game losing streak on Monday night when they host the Denver Nuggets.

Los Angeles is a 4-point underdog on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Nuggets are 0-5 SU in their last five road games against the Lakers (how sports betting works).

With the Lakers trailing the Toronto Raptors by 15 points at the end of the third quarter, LeBron James was pulled from the game in the fourth quarter as the Lakers went on to lose 121-114 as 10-point home favorites. James had 19 points and five turnovers when he left the game and Anthony Davis finished the night with only 12 points after shooting 5-for-16 from the floor. Los Angeles now has the same record as the Portland Trail Blazers at 36-28 SU and is in serious jeopardy of falling into the play-in bracket for the teams that finish No. 7 through No. 10 in the standings.

The Lakers have not shown any bite as a home underdog this season with an 0-5 SU and ATS record in their last five instances as one.

Losing a player of Jamal Murray’s caliber to a torn ACL would be a death sentence for most teams in the NBA. But with Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. leading the way, the Nuggets have continued to thrive since Murray’s departure with a 9-1 SU and 5-5 ATS record over their last 10 games. The Nuggets upset the Clippers 110-104 on Saturday night as Jokic led the way with 30 points and 14 rebounds. Denver is 19-11 SU and 16-14 ATS in 30 road games this season.

Monday night’s total is set at 214.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 8-2 in the last 10 games between the Nuggets and the Lakers.

Dennis Schroder has been ruled out for the next 10-14 days due to COVID-19 protocols. The Lakers haven’t been able to catch any breaks on the health and injury front this season and have no momentum at all going into the final stretch of the regular season.

