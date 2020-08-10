Nuggets vs. Lakers 08/10/20: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-3 straight up and against the spread over their last three games. The Lakers will look to snap out of their current losing streak with a win against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Los Angeles is a five-point favorite on the NBA odds in Orlando at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In the three games the Lakers had against Denver before the layoff this season, Los Angeles was 2-1 SU and ATS.

Nuggets vs Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

LeBron James was questionable to play against the Indiana Pacers, but he did suit up and had quite the impact on the game with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. But with Anthony Davis going 3-for-14 from the floor and chipping in only eight points, the Lakers dropped their third straight game and fell to 2-4 SU and 1-5 ATS in the NBA restart.

While the team looking out of sync offensively has been the primary concern, the defense allowing 109.8 points per game over the Lakers’ last five games isn’t a great look either.

The Lakers and Nuggets have split the last 10 games between them at 5-5 SU each while the Lakers hold a slight ATS advantage at 5-4-1 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Denver lost its first game off of the long break to the Miami Heat, but has since bounced back with a 3-1 SU and ATS record over its last four games. The Nuggets were just 5-6 SU and 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games before the regular season was postponed, so perhaps the layoff was good for Denver to get refocused before the postseason begins.

Denver is currently 1.5 games ahead of the Houston Rockets for the third seed in the Western Conference.

Monday night’s total is set at 221 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 5-0 through Denver’s first five games in the NBA bubble.

Los Angeles can’t afford to take these last two games of the regular season easy. The Lakers have not looked like the team that went 49-14 SU and 35-27-1 ATS to earn the top spot in the Western Conference before the restart, and they’ll be trying to find that form before the postseason begins.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.