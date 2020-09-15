Nuggets Vs. Lakers Western Conference Finals Schedule, Preview & TV Info

After yet another stunning comeback in the second round, the Los Angeles Lakers are officially facing the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

While the entire 2019-20 NBA season put the Lakers and L.A. Clippers on a collision course to meet for the right to advance to the NBA Finals, the latter failed to uphold their end of the bargain.

That was despite taking a 3-1 series lead in the second round against the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have now proven themselves to be a legitimate playoff duo after coming back from down 3-1 in series against the Utah Jazz and the Clippers, becoming the first team to do so twice in the same postseason.

The Lakers, on the other hand, have breezed through the first two rounds of the playoffs, losing a total of two games so far. Both losses have come in Game 1s, meaning L.A. is a perfect 8-0 after Game 1 this postseason.

The Nuggets took advantage of a Clippers team that struggled all season with chemistry and consistency. They suffered several blown leads in crucial closeout games, including Games 5 and 6 against the Nuggets.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis now prepare for an opponent they had very few issues with during the regular season. The Lakers defeated the Nuggets in three of four meetings during the regular season, with the only loss coming in a game where James did not play.

Their most recent matchup came in the bubble, where the Lakers won off of a game-winning 3-pointer by Kyle Kuzma.

Nuggets vs. Lakers schedule and TV Info for Western Conference Finals

Friday, Sep. 18: Game 1, Lakers vs. Nuggets, 6 p.m., TNT

Sunday, Sep. 20: Game 2, Lakers vs. Nuggets, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Tuesday, Sep. 22: Game 3, Lakers @ Nuggets, 6 p.m., TNT

Thursday, Sep. 24: Game 4, Lakers @ Nuggets, 6 p.m., TNT

Saturday, Sep. 26*: Game 5, Lakers vs. Nuggets, 6 p.m., TNT

Monday, Sep. 28*: Game 6, Lakers @ Nuggets, TBD, TNT

Wednesday, Sep. 30*: Game 7, Lakers vs. Nuggets, TBD, TNT

