Odds News: The Best Ways to Bet on the Los Angeles Lakers This Season

The Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most storied franchises in NBA history, are entering the 2024-25 season with optimism and uncertainty. As of November 29, 2024, the Lakers have a record of 11-7. They recently ended a three-game skid with a dominant 119-101 win over Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers’ odds for various achievements this season reflect their current standing and potential. According to LuckyDays casino and sportsbook, their odds of winning the NBA championship are currently +4000, indicating that oddsmakers view them as a longshot to claim the title. This represents a significant shift from their preseason odds, which were more favorable. The team’s odds to win the Western Conference stand at +2000, suggesting that while they’re not considered top contenders, they’re still seen as having a chance to make a deep playoff run.

In the Pacific Division, the Lakers are given +500 odds to finish first, placing them behind some of their divisional rivals. This reflects the competitive nature of the division and the challenges the Lakers face in surpassing teams like the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

Season Totals

The Lakers’ win total for the 2024-25 season is 42.5, which has sparked debate among bettors and analysts. This total is notably lower than their 47-win performance in the 2023-24 season, indicating some skepticism about the team’s ability to maintain or improve upon last year’s success. The under on this win total has been a popular bet, suggesting that many bettors expect the Lakers to regress slightly this season.

One key factor in the Lakers’ performance this season is the health and productivity of their star players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James, who will turn 40 during the season, continues to defy age with his high level of play. His over/under for assists per game is set at 7.9, with many analysts favoring the over based on his recent performances and his role as the team’s primary playmaker.

The Lakers’ roster has remained relatively stable from the previous season, with the notable additions of rookies Dalton Knecht and Bronny James, LeBron’s son. This father-son duo made NBA history in the season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, becoming the first to play together. The team also significantly changed the coaching position, hiring JJ Redick to replace Darvin Ham.

Home and Away

Regarding betting strategies, it’s essential to consider the Lakers’ performance at home and on the road. So far this season, they have been significantly better at home (7-2) than their road record (4-5). This home-court advantage is a crucial factor to consider when placing bets on individual games.

Playoff Odds

The Lakers’ odds of making the playoffs are currently set at -108, reflecting a belief that they are more likely than not to secure a postseason berth. However, the competitive nature of the Western Conference means that this is far from a certainty.

When betting on Lakers games, it’s crucial to consider various factors beyond just the team’s overall record. These include recent form, head-to-head matchups, injury reports, and scheduling factors such as back-to-back games or long road trips. Additionally, the Lakers’ performance in clutch situations and their ability to cover the spread in different scenarios are essential metrics for bettors to analyze.

The Lakers’ odds and betting lines will likely fluctuate as the season progresses based on their performance and other factors affecting the NBA landscape. Bettors should stay informed about team news, player statistics, and league-wide trends to make the most informed decisions when wagering on Lakers games or futures bets.