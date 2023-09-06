OFFICIAL: Lakers Sign Christian Wood To Two-Year Contract With Player Option In Second Year

The Los Angeles Lakers announced they have officially signed big man Christian Wood to a two-year contract reported to be for the veteran minimum with a player option for the second season worth $3 million.

Wood spent last season with the Dallas Mavericks where he averaged 16.6 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 51.5% from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range in 67 games. Prior to that, he spent two seasons with the Houston Rockets where he experienced his best individual success averaging 19.1 points and 9.9 rebounds in 109 games over two years, shooting 50.7% from the field and 38.4% from deep.

Wood brings a different element to the Lakers as a big man who can stretch the floor consistently. Whether playing alongside superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James or filling in while they rest, Wood is capable of having a huge offensive impact on any given night. In fact, the Lakers experienced this first hand on Christmas Day last year when Wood exploded for 30 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks in Dallas’ victory.

Now with the Lakers, Wood joins a talented and versatile frontcourt that has the personnel to be capable of playing any style a game calls for. While LeBron and Davis lead the way, Wood joins Rui Hachimura, who was re-signed this summer on a new deal, Jarred Vanderbilt, who is one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, veteran 3-and-D forward Taurean Prince, and hyper-athletic center Jaxson Hayes.

It has been a long journey for Wood, who originally went undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft. He spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans while also having stints in the G League with the Delaware 87ers, Greensboro Swarm and Wisconsin Herd before finally catching on with the Detroit Pistons in 2019.

Born in Long Beach and raised in Southern California where he attended Los Alamitos High School and Knight High School before transferring to Findlay Prep in Nevada, Wood has realized a childhood dream in joining the Lakers franchise.

Lakers roster likely set at 14 players following Christian Wood signing

Following the signing of Wood, the Lakers roster now sits at 14 players and that is likely how it will remain going into training camp.

Recent reports suggest the Lakers’ roster is expected to remain at 14, which is par for the course for the franchise over the last few years. The front office prefers to maintain roster flexibility going into the season for potential trades as well as signings on the buyout market.

