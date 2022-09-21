Pacers GM Says Myles Turner Won’t Be Traded For Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Before 2022-23 Season

Throughout the offseason, there have been a lot of rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers and potential Russell Westbrook deals. One that gained a ton of attention was a potential trade with the Indiana Pacers that would potentially bring back sharpshooter Buddy Hield and big man Myles Turner.

The possible addition of Turner is one that intrigued many because he seems to be the ideal fit next to Anthony Davis. Turner is one of the best rim protectors in the league and doubles as a very good 3-point shooter, which would provide space for Davis to operate in the post.

But despite all of the speculation and discussions, that deal seems to be officially off the table. According to Evan Sidery of BasketballNews.com, Pacers general manager Chad Buchanan announced that Myles Turner will not be traded prior to the season:

Pacers GM Chad Buchanan said this morning on @1075thefan that Myles Turner will be their starting center on opening night, officially ending the potential Lakers trade talks. — Evan Sidery (@esidery) September 21, 2022

While this doesn’t mean that a Turner deal can’t happen down the line, perhaps closer to the trade deadline, this is yet another potential Westbrook deal that won’t come to fruition. Needless to say, it is nearly a certainty that Westbrook will be on the Lakers roster when this season begins.

Ultimately the two sides simply couldn’t come together on a deal. There were reports that in addition to Westbrook and both the Lakers’ 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, the Pacers also wanted young guard Talen Horton-Tucker and wanted the Lakers to take back the contract of Daniel Theis, which runs through 2024.

With Horton-Tucker being sent to the Jazz in the Patrick Beverley trade, that was obviously no longer on the table for the Lakers. Bringing in Turner and Hield was something many believed would allow the Lakers to make a serious jump this season, but those hopes are officially no more, at least for now.

Spurs open to potential deal for Lakers’ Russell Westbrook

One team that could pick back up talks with the Lakers on a possible Westbrook trade is the San Antonio Spurs. Recent reports noted that the Spurs remain interested in a possible deal down the line.

Of course, the Spurs would want draft compensation while the Lakers have been adamant that they won’t give up draft picks solely to get off Westbrook’s contract and would want players in return. But which contributors the Lakers could get in such a deal remains unclear.

