Pacers Vs. Lakers Preview: Mark Williams, LeBron James & Luka Doncic Out

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now having won four straight and eight of their last nine. They look to keep things going on Saturday afternoon when they host the Indiana Pacers, who have won four out of their last five in their own right.

ESPN picked up this game with the expectation that Luka Doncic would be making his debut, although that unfortunately is no longer the case. Doncic has been progressing well but is now targeting Monday against the Utah Jazz for his first game in purple and gold.

That means the Lakers are severely shorthanded in this one as LeBron James has also been ruled out due to ankle soreness. James has been playing at an extremely high level in recent weeks so the hope is it’s not a serious issue. In the meantime, other guys need to step up to beat a tough Pacers team that is without Myles Turner due to a head injury.

Newly-acquired center Mark Williams is also out of the lineup in this one with the trade still pending. He was originally listed as questionable but was unable to go.

The Lakers have lacked size for much of the year, especially after trading Anthony Davis for Doncic, so the hope is that Williams will be able to grow and develop with this group to be their starting center. Considering the trade just went down though, his debut will come on Monday at the earliest.

With both James and Doncic out, the ball-handling responsibilities for L.A. mainly fall on Austin Reaves, who was questionable with an elbow contusion but is able to play. Gabe Vincent should expect to see more on-ball opportunities as well.

As far as scoring goes, Rui Hachimura needs to have a big game on his 27th birthday to give his team a chance against a high-powered Indiana offense led by Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam.

The Lakers have played well as a group the last handful of games, but Saturday represents a tough test considering how many key guys are out of JJ Redick’s squad.

Los Angeles Lakers (30-19) vs. Indiana Pacers (29-21)

Saturday, February 8, 1:00 p.m. PT

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Gabe Vincent

SF: Dorian Finney-Smith

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Jarred Vanderbilt, Shake Milton, Christian Koloko, Markieff Morris

Projected Pacers Starting Lineup:

PG: Tyrese Haliburton

SG: Andrew Nembhard

SF: Bennedict Mathurin

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Thomas Bryant

Key Reserves: Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, T.J. McConnell, Ben Sheppard

