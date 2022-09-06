Patrick Beverley Feels ‘Different Respect’ & ‘Responsibility’ In L.A. Playing For Lakers Instead Of Clippers

While the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to a number of different players and trades this offseason, their biggest move so far has been trading Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz for Patrick Beverley.

Beverley has long been an enemy for Lakers fans, of course, as a member of the L.A. Clippers and other Western Conference teams.

He will bring the Lakers some defense and toughness though, something they greatly lacked last year and fans will appreciate.

Having played for the Clippers from 2017-21, Beverley is very familiar with the city of L.A. and the pecking order when it comes to sports and the NBA. During his introductory press conference, Beverley talked about what it means to him to be playing for the Lakers after spending so much time in the city as a Clipper, via Mirjam Swanson of the Southern California News Group:

“It’s very different. It’s night and day too just walking, you almost get a different respect. But with that respect comes a lot of responsibility too so for me and my upbringing, you never want to take an opportunity like this for granted. You’re talking about one of America’s teams so with that comes a badge of honor and respect that you have to play with each and every night. But that’s something I do anyway.”

Seeing Beverley in a Lakers uniform will definitely take some getting used to, probably for both Lakers and Clippers fans this season.

One thing that is for sure though is that Beverley will play his heart out for the Lakers as it’s clear that he understands and embraces the importance of putting on a purple and gold uniform.

Whether or not he and Russell Westbrook can work alongside each other remains to be seen, but the Lakers point guard was there to support Beverley at his opening press conference.

Beverley and Westbrook had conversation to work things out

While Beverley and Westbrook have been rivals for many years, exchanging jabs both on and off the floor, it appears they have put their differences aside.

According to recent reports, Beverley and Westbrook spoke shortly after the trade to work things out in preparation for the season ahead. Westbrook being in attendance at Tuesday’s press conference is further evidence of that with the two exchanging a handshake at its conclusion.

