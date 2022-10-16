Patrick Beverley Not Frustrated With Lakers’ Process This Preseason

Last season, it was clear the Los Angeles Lakers were missing a vocal leader outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis who could hold players accountable.

This year is a different story as the Lakers traded for Patrick Beverley, who is not afraid to say what needs to be said, including to James and Davis. Since coming to Los Angeles, Beverley has been a model teammate who has done everything he can to bring the team together despite some rough moments.

Los Angeles ended their preseason with a whimper, getting blown out by 47 points to the Sacramento Kings. Despite such a poor showing in what should’ve been a tune-up game, Beverley insisted that the process to get better as a team has been going well, via Dan Woike of L.A. Times:

“No frustrating part of the process,” Patrick Beverley told The Times after the game Friday. “Nothing’s been frustrating. Everything’s been perfect.”

It’s hard to believe Beverley when he says everything has been going perfectly when the team no-shows two preseason games, though perhaps his comments are more toward what it’s been like behind the scenes at practice and in the film room. For the most part, it seems the team is getting along and staying together as they work through things like roles and the rotation.

With a brand new coaching staff and several new players, the Lakers are inevitably going to have an adjustment period to begin the year which might lead to some frustrating losses. However, Beverley’s leadership ability should be able to keep the roster in check and hopefully help them wade through any early-season struggles they may face.

Patrick Beverley praises LeBron James for being good teammate

Beverley was open about his desire to eventually play for the Purple and Gold during the offseason, namely because he wanted an opportunity to play alongside James. The two have had their fair share of battles on the court, but Beverley eventually got his wish when the Lakers acquired him.

So far, the veteran has had nothing but kinds words for his new teammate and even praised him for being a good teammate.

