Patrick Beverley Preaches Patience As Lakers Work On Improving Offense

The Los Angeles Lakers are still waiting for the results of their hard work, trying to improve on the poor 0-3 start to the 2022-23 season.

The Lakers have already improved their defense, which ranks second in the NBA after finishing in the bottom 10 last year. L.A. also came close to winning the matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers but slipped up down the stretch, mainly because of their offensive shortcomings.

The Purple and Gold are shooting just 40.7% from the field and 21.2% for 3, both at the worst rate in the NBA. But one of L.A.’s defensive leaders, Patrick Beverley, asked the Lakers faithful for patience as the team is trying to come together as a team on offense.

In the latest “Pat Bev Podcast” episode, Beverley said he believes the Purple and Gold’s hard work will eventually translate into buckets:

“Next week we should have a better record, everybody. Lakers Nation, please be patient with us a little bit. I understand you guys want answers, you want things right now. And we’re trying, we have the best defense — that’s something to be excited about. Championships are won on defense. Offense will come, just stay patient, please. I know it’s hard. I know you guys don’t like the heckling that comes with it. But trust me, I’ve been in this position over and over. The cream always rises to the top. We work extremely hard in the gym. We have a very, very intelligent coach — probably one of the coaches who gives players the most freedom. Stick with us, we didn’t say it was going to be easy. We didn’t say it was going to be glamorous. We said we was going to hit our goals whatever our goals were. So just stick with us.”

Beverley is one of the Lakers who struggle to knock down shots, shooting just 20% from the field and 21.4% from downtown. However, he makes up for his shooting slump with a gallant effort on defense, averaging 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks through the first three games of the season.

Beverley not frustrated despite 0-3 start

Earlier in the week, Beverley said the Lakers’ poor start hasn’t taken away the joy of playing basketball now that the NBA is back.

“Nah, I’m not frustrated. I’m living the dream,” the 34-year-old Lakers guard said. “I get to wake up every day and come talk to you guys on camera. Every day above six feet of dirt. I’m living the dream.”

