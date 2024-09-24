Patrick Beverley: Rui Hachimura Needs To Do More For Lakers

Considering they didn’t make any roster moves this offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers will be relying on internal improvement from guys like Rui Hachimura in 2024-25.

Hachimura dealt with some injuries last season and his play was up-and-down because of it, although when the Lakers were at their best, he was starting and playing a big role in it.

Overall in 68 games last season, Hachimura averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 42.2% from 3 on 3.4 attempts per game. The Lakers had a 26-13 record in games he started.

While those are some of the best numbers of Hachimura’s career, former NBA guard Patrick Beverley explained on recent episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast” that he believes the wing can do even more for the Lakers:

“Rui, he’s a good basketball player, but he’s not the X-factor to me. Actually, you know what, he should be the X-factor because he gets paid as an X-factor should be… He needs to do more. He has to come in like, ‘I’m the second option.’ His mindset needs to be like, ‘It’s AD here, it’s LeBron here, it’s Austin Reaves here, it’s DLo here. But AD getting it, I’m the second option.’ That has to be his mindset because they do need that. What made them successful that Bubble year? Kyle Kuzma, a wing with size that can put the ball on the floor. And people used to clown Kyle Kuzma because he used to take some tough shots, but you need some balls like that. Because the same shot you’re taking in the regular season that looks tough is the same shot you’re gonna take at the end of the game… I don’t think Rui, this past year and playing with him, I don’t think he has the attitude of ‘I missed seven, the next one is going in.’ I think once he changes that, I think it changes him as a basketball player.”

Beverley is right in saying that Hachimura is at his best when he is playing aggressively and not deferring to his star teammates.

And given the Lakers’ lack of depth, they will need an aggressive Hachimura from the jump this season in order to compete in a loaded Western Conference. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are both coming off long Olympic runs so someone will need to pick up the slack if they are eased into the season, and Hachimura should play a big part in that.

Rui Hachimura expected to be ready for Lakers training camp

Rui Hachimura was forced to leave Team Japan in the middle of the 2024 Olympics this summer after suffering a calf injury. It appears that is behind him now though as recent reports indicate that Hachimura is healthy and ready for Lakers training camp.

