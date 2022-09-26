Patrick Beverley Jokes He Likes Being With Lakers ‘A Little Bit Better’ Than Clippers

While the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t get the premier point guard they had been linked to all summer long, they still made a trade for one who brings everything the team needs in Patrick Beverley. Long hated by many Lakers fans during his time with the L.A. Clippers, Beverley is known for his defensive intensity while also being a positive 3-point shooter.

But now Beverley is on the other side of the L.A. basketball scene and is relishing his opportunity to suit up for the purple and gold.

Following his introductory press conference, Beverley spoke to Mike Bresnahan of Sprectrum SportsNet about his reactions to the trade, with Beverley already taking a little shot at his former team:

“Thank God first. My mom already knew, my agent told her. But I tell my girl next, so my girlfiend is based out of California. Thank God first, told her second, put the phone away like this [laughs] cuz all the screams I heard, and after that kinda soaked it in a little bit. Flew here that same day, and the city’s been treating me different since. I know how it feels to be a Laker and a Clipper. I’ve been on both sides and I like it over here a little bit better.”

It’s no secret that Beverley harbors at least a little resentment towards the Clippers for trading him last offseason to the Memphis Grizzlies, who would then turn around and ship him to Minnesota. But Beverley would use that fuel to help propel the Timberwolves to a playoff spot, defeating the Clippers in the Play-In Tournament after which a rush of emotions overcame him.

Without a doubt, the Lakers’ home opener against the Clippers will be must-watch television and Beverley was circling that date even before news came out about him being traded. But Beverley is also just thankful to be in the position that he is in, noting that he is so appreciative because of his mother:

“It’s because my mom raised me to appreciate every opportunity. Whether if it’s the Lakers or Memphis, we appreciate every opportunity and we’re gonna take advantage of every opportunity. Just fortunate I’m in a good situation.”

Beverley took the long road to get where he’s at, spending two years overseas after being selected in the second round of the 2009 NBA Draft by the Lakers. He has had to work extremely hard to be where he is today and thus is always thankful for any team who puts their faith in him.

Now back with the team who originally drafted him, Beverley has the opportunity for things to come full circle and help the Lakers erase the failures of last season.

Beverley discusses what Lakers can expect from him this season

In terms of what Beverley will bring to the Lakers on the court, he noted that he doesn’t care about stats and is solely focused on winning. The end result is all that matters to him and his attitude is always rooted in getting wins in the end.

Beverley also noted his preparation and attention to detail. Considering the unbelievably high basketball IQ of LeBron James, this should allow him to fit in even more with his new teammates.

