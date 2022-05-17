Patrick Beverley Says He Would Want To Play For Lakers If He Wasn’t With Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers have quite a few things to figure out as they head into another offseason full of pivotal decisions that could shape the franchise for the foreseeable future.

The Lakers first need to make a decision on a head coach and they are in the thick of the process as they have interviewed several candidates for the job. So far, it seems Darvin Ham and Terry Stotts are the early favorites, though that could change if coaches like Quin Snyder and Doc Rivers suddenly become available.

After naming a new head coach and getting through the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft, Los Angeles will need to turn to free agency to rebuild the roster around LeBron James. One player who sounds interested in playing with James is Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “This Just In”, Beverley revealed he would come to the Lakers to play with James if he was a free agent:

“If I was a free agent and if me and Minnesota didn’t agree to a number, I wouldn’t even hesitate. Just to be able to play with a great like that, be able to pick his brain, be able to be a star in whatever role that I have. Playing aside Russell Westbrook…fantastic. Playing for the Lakers, couldn’t ask for a better job.”

However, Beverley acknowledged that the pressure of playing for the Purple and Gold is not for everyone:

“I think obviously L.A., but that’s pretty much it. It’s a lot of pressure playing for the Lakers and we’ve seen this with Russell Westbrook. Everything you do will be dissected to the tedious, to the smallest amount.”

It would be hard for any player to pass up an opportunity to team up with James, but the championship-or-bust expectations can make it difficult for someone to thrive in L.A. As Beverley noted, Westbrook experienced plenty of boos after his lackluster season contributed to them missing the playoffs.

Beverley’s revelation leaves optimism that players would still come to the Lakers despite the reported dysfunction across the organization. The Purple and Gold are starving for a bounce-back year, and this offseason will be a crucial one.

Phil Jackson could influence front office’s decision on Russell Westbrook

Westbrook is perhaps the most polarizing player in the league, and the Lakers will need to decide whether to keep him or part ways. Even at the time of the deal to acquire the guard, personnel seemed split on the decision.

However, it seems Westbrook has a supporter in Phil Jackson whose opinion could possibly sway the front office.

