Patrick Beverley Thanks Lakers Organization After Being Traded To Magic

Many assumed the Los Angeles Lakers would make moves at the trade deadline to improve their roster with a Russell Westbrook trade being the most expected.

The Lakers completed a three-team trade that sent Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, bringing back three players in D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt.

L.A. wasn’t done there as another four-team trade came to fruition, swapping out Thomas Bryant and Patrick Beverley for Mo Bamba, Davon Reed and a pair of second-round draft picks.

This trade came as more of a surprise considering both Beverley and Bryant were key contributors for the Lakers this season.

Beverley, in particular, was the Lakers’ big offseason acquisition after coming over in a trade that sent out Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

He got off to a slow start though and although he has been shooting better recently, the organization saw more upside in adding Bamba to their frontcourt.

It appears there’s no hard feeling for Beverley, who took to social media to send out a classy thank you message to the Lakers organization after the trade:

💜💛 thanks for the Love. Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG❤️ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 10, 2023

The Lakers also put out a post thanking Beverley for his short time with the team:

Thank you, Pat Bev! pic.twitter.com/mzgSYYYHwJ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 10, 2023

Although this season hasn’t gone as planned, Beverley was one of the players who helped build up the culture in the locker room and will be missed for that along with his defense and 3-point shooting.

Beverley is in the final year of his contract and will hit free agency this summer, so perhaps a reunion is on the table considering there is no hard feelings for either side after the trade.

Beverley not expected to play for Magic

Although Beverley was traded to the Magic, he won’t be playing there as the expectation is he will be bought out. Once that occurs, plenty of contenders will surely have interest in adding the veteran guard to their organization for the stretch run.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!