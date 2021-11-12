Pau Gasol Discusses ‘Honor’ Of Playing Alongside Kobe Bryant & Other Lakers Teammates

Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol decided to end his playing career back in October and during the process of coming to that decision while also playing for FC Barcelona for a second stint, the two-time NBA champion documented his journey in a four-part docuseries called Pau Gasol: It’s About the Journey.

Ahead of the release of Gasol’s documentary, which will air on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 12, the future Hall of Famer spoke with Lakers Nation. Gasol opened up about what motivated him to make the documentary as well as his relationship with former head coach Phil Jackson and what he enjoyed the most about playing for the Lakers.

“It provided just a completely different feel,” Gasol said. “Playing with Kobe [Bryant] was something very unique and something I will be forever grateful. And also the rest of the guys. Derek [Fisher], Lamar [Odom], Andrew [Bynum], Sasha [Vujacic], Jordan [Farmar], Luke [Walton]. All the guys that I played with in a Lakers uniform, we knew we were part of something special. We knew that being part of the Lakers franchise was an honor. Being part of the Lakers family was an honor. We had a sense of a higher responsibility beyond yourself as a player.”

Few fan bases in the NBA, let alone professional sports, travel as well as die-hard Lakers fans. Gasol initially hated this fact as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies but grew to love it during his time wearing Purple and Gold.

“And then, I got to experience something that I didn’t like or didn’t appreciate when I wasn’t part of the Lakers, which in every arena sometimes you’ve got more Lakers fans than your own fans. Something that really pissed me off when I was with the Grizzlies. When Lakers come in town, now we have a full arena we got a lot of Lakers jerseys in the stands.

“No way! It’s not right! But then I got to appreciate it and love it when I was part of the Lakers. It’s just talks to the fan base and the sense of belonging. Such a historical franchise and what it’s been able to do through the many decades now not just years.

“So again, a lot. It provided me with a lot and to be able to win and win two championships for the franchise it’s something unique. Something you don’t even dream of.”

Gasol’s docuseries is a unique look behind-the-scenes with the usually reserved superstar, who never liked to talk about or show any aspect of his personal life. This documentary is a deep dive into Gasol’s life off the court as well as on it.

It gives fans an interesting look into what he’s gone through from dealing with Kobe Bryant’s tragic death to the birth of his daughter and relationship with his wife along with all the challenges he faced throughout his basketball career, including the decision to walk away from the game.

The four-part docuseries, Pau Gasol: It’s About the Journey, will become available on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 12.

