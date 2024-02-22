Pau Gasol Emphasizes Need For Lakers To Get Healthy To Make Postseason Run

While it has been a disappointing season for the Los Angeles Lakers, there are still people who believe in this team, one of them being franchise legend Pau Gasol.

It is hard to count out the purple and gold with the play of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Also worth mentioning is that the two stars are arguably the healthiest they have been throughout their partnership together.

If the Lakers can get the right matchups, L.A. could go on a similar run like last season. However, Gasol believes that the team needs to get healthy if they want to experience postseason success, via The LADE Show with Lamar Odom & Aron Cohen:

“I think the Lakers obviously have a good team. They have good players, they have good pieces. But as I said, they have to have a healthier roster in order to be able to beat all the teams. Not just good teams, not just bad teams, but every team. And most importantly put themselves in a position to make a run in the playoffs. Obviously the more games you lose in the regular season, the harder it’s gonna be from the seeding perspective. But as long as you have LeBron playing like LeBron is playing, AD healthy and playing at a very high level that he has played this season, then you have a chance. Those guys are gonna bring it. Darvin I think has done a really good job, I love what he’s done with the team. Now it’s just a matter of, again, getting those other pieces to play at their best level. You have to have Austin play at a high level, you have to have Rui play at a high level, you have to have DLo play at a high level, you have to have Vanderbilt being healthy and being able to defend the top perimeter players on the other team. Everything kind of has to fall in place for teams to make a good run and actually have a chance to win a championship. If there are a couple things where they’re not where they need to be, it just doesn’t happen. The margin is too thin.”

Coming into this season, the Lakers were deemed one of if not the winner of free agency, but injuries and inconsistent play hindered their success. Now winning six out of the last seven, the tide may be turning at the right time for L.A. and Gasol will surely be rooting them on.

Pau Gasol enjoyed ‘beautiful’ Kobe Bryant statue unveiling ceremony

On Feb. 8, Kobe Bryant’s first statue was revealed and it came to be an extravagant ceremony. Gasol, who won two championships with the late, great Bryant, enjoyed the ‘beautiful’ unveiling ceremony.

