Pau Gasol Excited About Anthony Davis & Lakers’ Recent Performance

The recent performance of Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers has been catching the eyes of many people. The Lakers have now won eight of their last 10 games and Davis has been the catalyst for their recent stretch of great play with even retired Lakers star Pau Gasol taking notice.

Davis is averaging 35.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals over his last nine games played. The Lakers star followed a 44-point, 10-rebound, 4-assist and 3-block performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday by going for 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks against the Washington Wizards on Sunday. And Gasol made sure everyone knew that he was watching and happy with what he has been seeing.

The former Lakers star took to Twitter to praise Davis and the Lakers for their recent stretch of great play:

AD is absolutely killing! That’s what I’m talking about!! Keep it rolling @lakers! — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) December 5, 2022

During his time with the Lakers franchise, Gasol certainly dealt with everything these Lakers have this season. From slow starts, to great stretches of play both individually and as a team, not to mention constant rumors about possibly being traded, Gasol can relate with what these Lakers are going through. While he doesn’t make a ton of appearances, it is great to know that Gasol is still keeping an eye on his old team and cheering them on.

And it is impossible not to when Davis is doing the things that he has been doing. The Lakers big man has come under scrutiny at times for his struggles to remain healthy as well as being too passive at times, again something that Gasol was also criticized for. But his change in mindset recently and desire to dominate the paint has paid dividends for himself and the Lakers as a whole.

While he is watching from afar right now, Gasol will definitely be in the building up close and personal on March 7 when the Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies. On that night, Gasol will see his jersey raised to the rafters of the Crypto.com Arena where it will sit right next to his best friend, the late, great Kobe Bryant.

Anthony Davis entering games with a mindset of just dominating

Davis has truly been on an absolute tear recently and there are multiple factors contributing to that. Most notable as far as Davis is concerned, is being healthy and a different mindset.

Davis noted that it helps to finally be healthy, while also adding that he is going into games with a mindset of just dominating, regardless of the opposition. Davis also made sure to praise the playmakers on this Lakers team including LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and even Austin Reaves as constantly looking to get him the ball.

