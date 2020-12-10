Pau Gasol: It Would Be ‘Special’ To Play With Lakers, Marc Gasol

After losing Dwight Howard in free agency and trading JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to shore up their frontcourt depth by adding Marc Gasol on a two-year contract.

Signing Gasol was a historic move for Los Angeles as he and Pau Gasol would become the first pair of brothers to play for the storied franchise at some point in their careers. Pau is a beloved player among the Laker faithful after he helped lead the team alongside Kobe Bryant to back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

The elder Gasol has not played since the 2018-19 season after suffering a foot injury that has required two surgeries. He has been working out in hopes of making an NBA comeback, but so far has yet to draw any reported interest from teams.

However, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN, Pau would welcome a chance to play in purple and gold again:

“There is meaning and history there,” said Gasol, who won titles with the Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant in 2009 and 2010. “I’m not going to lie. It would be very special, and now that my brother [Marc] is there, even more special. But I’m not in a position now to be very demanding. I don’t have 10 offers on the table.”

At 40 years old, it is fair to question how much Pau has left in the tank but his potential role on the Lakers would be minimal given the depth and talent already on the roster. The team was reportedly looking for another center option to pair with Anthony Davis, and Pau could conceivably play spot minutes if he were to land with them.

Marc previously said he believed Pau would love to sign with the Lakers, and the latter’s recent comments seem to confirm that hunch. Even if he does not see the floor much, the organization should strongly consider signing Pau, especially when considering what he means to the franchise and Los Angeles.

Pau Gasol should have Lakers jersey retired

While Gasol only spent seven seasons with the Lakers, there is no doubt that the team should hang his jersey in the rafters once he has retired.

Gasol was key in the 2009 and 2010 NBA Finals, and made three All-Star appearances during his time with Los Angeles. He was also named to the All-NBA Third Team twice, as well as the All-NBA Second Team once.

