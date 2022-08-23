Pau Gasol, Kyrie Irving, Buddy Hield & Others Wish Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant A Happy Birthday

The end of August will always bring great joy but also sorrow to fans of the Los Angeles Lakers and basketball in general. Aug. 23 is the birthday of the late, great Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, which is then followed the next day with ‘Kobe Day’ on August 24 (8/24 representing both numbers Kobe wore in his career).

While it is a day of celebration and remembrance for one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court, it also hurts to think about losing such an impactful person to such a tragedy at a young age.

But on Kobe’s birthday, many take to social media in order to pay their respects and remember the Lakers legend. Current players Kyrie Irving, one of the most well-known Kobe Bryant proteges, as well as sharpshooter Buddy Hield wished the legend a happy birthday on Twitter:

VIII•XXIII

Love you Big brother @kobebryant Happy Solar Return, and 🥂’s to you. You and all the angels celebrate up in Paradise! The Black Mamba lives on…..♾ — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) August 23, 2022

Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, went to Instagram to wish her late husband happy birthday and express how much she misses him, via ESPN Los Angeles:

Vanessa Bryant wishes Kobe a happy 44th birthday via her Instagram ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2cWsuC8NCb — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) August 23, 2022

Of course, the Lakers themselves took made sure to wish arguably the greatest player in franchise history a happy birthday:

Forever. Happy birthday, Kobe 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/GVOOSelvej — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 23, 2022

Some former teammates also came out as is to be expected. Pau Gasol, one of Kobe’s closest friends and possibly the greatest human being on the planet, wished Bryant happy birthday as did Caron Butler, who shared a piece of advice that his former teammate gave him:

Happy birthday, hermano. Miss you 🐍, always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dyqy8dh3sL — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 23, 2022

Bryant truly impacted the basketball world and well beyond and his Mamba Mentality continues to inspire people in all walks of life. It is tough to think about the fact that he is no longer here, but on his birthday, it is a chance to celebrate and remember a real legend.

Spectrum SportsNet to air Kobe Bryant Day episode of Backstage: Lakers

Spectrum SportsNet, the official network of the Lakers, will air a compilation of interviews conducted throughout Bryant’s career in a half-hour special entitled, “Backstage: Lakers – The Backstage Interviews: Kobe.” This special will air at 8:00pm on Kobe’s birthday.

The special will include some of Kobe’s most memorable interviews including thoughts on his final season and game with the Lakers, and relationships with the likes of Pau Gasol, Magic Johnson and Dr. Jerry Buss.

