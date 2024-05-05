Pau Gasol ‘Proud’ Of Lakers Despite Losing To Nuggets In First Round Of 2024 NBA Playoffs

For the second consecutive year, the Los Angeles Lakers’ title hopes were ended by the Denver Nuggets though this past series was much more heart wrenching.

Getting swept last year is one thing because it meant the Lakers were clearly in a tier below the Nuggets. However, this year’s playoff matchup was even closer despite Los Angeles losing in five games as they were on the wrong end of Jamal Murray’s last-second shotmaking. Murray sent the Lakers home himself in Game 5 when he drilled a jumper in the lane that wound up being the game-winner.

It was a disappointing end for a team that entered the 2023-24 season thinking they had a shot to compete for a title, but instead now face an uncomfortable truth that massive changes may be needed to reach the league’s top level.

Despite the loss to Denver, Pau Gasol expressed how proud he was of his former team, via his personal X account:

This playoff round has been a lot closer than the 4-1 result. The @lakers played their hearts out and gave themselves a chance in every game. Proud of our team. #GoLakers — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) April 30, 2024

Gasol’s optimism and ability to look on the bright side made him a fan favorite in Los Angeles and his words of support should give the organization some validation that they might not be too far away from seriously competing.

Last year, the Lakers were able hang their hat on the fact that they competed every game against the Nuggets despite getting swept. This time around, though, Los Angeles showed they could do more than just hang with arguably the best team in the league.

While Gasol remains proud of the team, the front office is looking at another pivotal summer where they’ll need to decide the best path toward winning a title. Reports have them eyeing a third star like Trae Young or Donovan Mitchell to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but it remains to be seen which way they go.

Some within Lakers organization unhappy with Darvin Ham’s lineup changes

Head coach Darvin Ham didn’t do himself any favors this past season as he continually tinkered with his lineups and rotations despite having a proven formula from winning. The constant lineup shifting resulted in some frustrating losses which lead some in the Lakers organizations to believe that the team would’ve finished higher in the standings had the starting lineup been settled on earlier.

