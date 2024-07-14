Paul George Excited To See LeBron James & Bronny James Share Floor Together With Lakers

The 2024 NBA Draft is in the books and the Los Angeles Lakers set themselves up to make history when they took USC guard Bronny James with the No. 55 pick.

Bronny was widely expected to land in Los Angeles, especially after his agent Rich Paul threatened teams that he would play in Australia next season if they picked his client. However, both Bronny and the Lakers were able to unite on the second day of the draft and the young guard will get the chance to play with his father LeBron James.

This marks the first time in NBA history that a father-son duo could share the floor together, a momentous possibility for a franchise like Los Angeles who prides itself on its family ties. Head coach JJ Redick will likely give the two that chance early on in the 2024-25 season, though Bronny is expected to develop down in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.

New Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George spoke about the Lakers drafting Bronny and gave his thoughts on what it’ll be like to see him play with LeBron, via Podcast P with Paul George:

“I don’t know how soon JJ Redick is gonna throw Bronny out there, but it’ll be cool to see,” George said. “Just imagine Bronny throw a lob to LeBron, LA is going to go crazy. It’s just the dynamic of that.”

George also noted that he likes Bronny as a player and thinks he can stick in the league:

“I’m a fan of Bronny. I think he has NBA potential for sure.”

George isn’t the only current NBA player who likes Bronny’s game as Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green believes the rookie will outplay some of his draft mates when it’s all said and done. While Bronny may not be an upper echelon prospect, he’s got legitimate NBA tools that lend some optimism that he can be a useful rotation player one day.

Regardless of how his career pans out, this is almost a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have a father-son duo play together in an NBA game. The Lakers have a knack for making history, and this will surely be an electric moment once it happens.

Rob Pelinka breaks down Lakers’ Bronny James as player

Bronny James being drafted drew some criticism from people who believe it only happened because of his ties to LeBron. However, general manager Rob Pelinka broke down Bronny as a player and sounded optimistic about his future with the Lakers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!