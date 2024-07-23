Paul George Felt Like He Was On ‘B-Team’ Playing For Clippers Over Lakers In L.A.

Throughout the years, there have been a ton of rumors surrounding All-Star caliber players joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Back in 2018, there was a big belief that Paul George would join the Lakers in free agency, but he surprised many by deciding to remain with the Oklahoma City Thunder and never even scheduling a meeting with his hometown team.

One year later, George would send even more shockwaves through the league as he was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers to join Kawhi Leonard in hopes of bringing that franchise to prominence. It still marked a return home to George, but he would find out that the fan reception was not what he hoped it would be.

In the latest episode of Podcast P with Paul George, the All-Star discussed how fans in L.A. were constantly telling him that he should’ve joined the Lakers instead of the Clippers:

“I think initially, coming back to L.A., that was home when I first came back to L.A., but it’s not the same love. Because when I was in L.A. they was like ‘Man, you should’ve been a Laker,’ that’s all I was hearing. It wasn’t no ‘Welcome to the Clippers.’ We happy you in L.A., but you should’ve been a Laker. I’m on the B-Team. That’s how the vibe and the love felt.”

Regardless of how the teams are doing on the court, it can not be argued that the city of Los Angeles is a Lakers town. Even with George and Leonard bringing the most successful era in Clippers history, they never came close to getting from under the Lakers shadow and the former clearly felt that in his five seasons.

The fact that the Clippers still have yet to make an NBA Finals let alone raise a championship banner doesn’t help either. And Lakers fans, some of the most vocal and passionate of any team in the world, are always going to make it known.

George won’t have to deal with that anymore as he signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency this summer. But in L.A. he will always be reminded of what many believe should have been the case of him being in purple and gold.

Paul George chooses jersey No. 8 to honor Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

While he never did play for the Lakers, Paul George did still grow up a fan, particularly idolizing Kobe Bryant. And now in Philadelphia, he will continue to honor the Lakers legend.

With the number 13 being retired by the 76ers and George wanting to do something new, he chose the jersey number 8 in honor of his childhood hero. Of course Kobe also played his high school ball in Philadelphia so it makes sense that he would want to honor the Lakers legend in that city.

