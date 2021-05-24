Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh & Chris Webber Among 2021 Naismith Basketball Hall Of Fame Inductees

The 2021 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class has been announced and among the electees are Paul Pierce, Chris Bosh, Chris Webber, Rick Adelman, Bill Russell (head coach), Ben Wallace, Jay Wright, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson.

Pierce was a 10-time All-Star who helped lead the Boston Celtics to the franchise’s 17th title in 2008 over the Los Angeles Lakers. He was named the 2008 NBA Finals MVP and would go on to score over 26,000 points in his career.

Bosh was forced to retire early due to a blood-clotting issue but still accomplished plenty during his time in the NBA. After seven fruitful seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Bosh teamed up with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade on the Miami Heat and would go on to win two titles. Even after James and Wade left, Bosh remained with the Heat before ultimately being forced to walk away from the game of basketball.

Webber has long had a case to make the Hall of Fame and the former forward finally gets the honor that has escaped him in years past. Webber was a part of the iconic “Fab Five” while at the University of Michigan and later took the league by storm when he was drafted No. 1 overall in the 1993 NBA Draft. Webber would have his best years with the Sacramento Kings where he helped lead them to several exciting playoff appearances.

The Class of 2021 is scheduled to be inducted on Sept. 11, marking the first time two classes have been enshrined in the same calendar year. The Class of 2020 was headlined by the late Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, who were inducted on May 15.

It was another star-filled class full of members that are well-deserving and it will be exciting to see more NBA and WNBA legends immortalized in the Hall of Fame.

Rudy Tomjanovich endorses Robert Horry for Hall of Fame

One player who has an interesting case to make the Hall of Fame is Robert Horry. Although he was never an All-Star, Horry is a seven-time NBA champion who has a key piece on championship squads. Horry would win two titles with the Houston Rockets, three with the Los Angeles Lakers and another two with the San Antonio Spurs.

While he does not have the kind of resume most Hall of Fame players do, Horry should seriously be considered to be inducted at some point in the near future, and Rudy Tomjanovich made sure to bring that up during his own speech going into the hall.

