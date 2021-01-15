Pelicans Vs. Lakers 01/15/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are just 3-3 straight up and 2-4 against the spread at home this season. The Lakers will look to improve their home record with a win and cover on Friday night when they host the New Orleans Pelicans.

Los Angeles is an 8.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. New Orleans is 1-3 SU and 2-2 ATS in its last four games as a betting underdog.

The Lakers picked up their third straight blowout win on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City as they defeated the Thunder 128-99. LeBron James led the way in scoring with 26 points and also recorded six rebounds and seven assists in just 27 minutes of play.

Montrezl Harrell added 21 points off of the bench and is averaging 17 points and eight rebounds per game over the Lakers’ current four-game winning streak. Los Angeles improved to 7-0 SU and 5-2 ATS away from home with Wednesday night’s win.

In their last six games against the Pelicans, the Lakers are 6-0 SU and 3-2-1 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Zion Williamson was forced to miss New Orleans’ game against the L.A. Clippers on Wednesday night after an inconclusive COVID-19 test. The Pelicans covered the spread as 11-point underdogs but dropped their fourth straight game in a 111-106 loss to the Clippers.

New Orleans’ offense is averaging 112.5 points per game over the team’s last six games, but the defense has struggled allowing 114.8 points per game over the Pelicans’ last five contests. Williamson is expected to play against the Lakers after passing his COVID-19 test, but former Laker Lonzo Ball will be out with a knee injury.

Friday night’s total is set at 220.5 points at online betting sites. The OVER is 5-0 in New Orleans’ last five games.

Los Angeles is off to a 10-3 SU and 7-6 ATS start to the season, and its recent string of blowout wins has made it easy to manage LeBron James and Anthony Davis’s minutes. Most Lakers fans were thrilled with the offseason moves the team made, and those moves have been paying off big time through the early stages of the season.

