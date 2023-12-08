Pelicans Vs. Lakers Preview: In-Season Tournament Semifinals

The Los Angeles Lakers seemed to play like a completely different team during the NBA’s In-Season Tournament Group Play, going 4-0 and winning a majority of those games in double figures. That led to a quarterfinal matchup with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns at Crypto.com Arena, which was a nail-biting 106-103 Lakers win.

Securing the win earned L.A. a trip to Las Vegas to take on the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals, one win away from the Championship game.

With the Lakers getting more healthy bodies last Saturday, minus Gabe Vincent, fans have been able to see what this team is capable of. It has not taken long to see the impact of having Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura and Cam Reddish all avaliable.

It was on full display on Tuesday when Vanderbilt was matching up with Durant and secured four offensive rebounds, while Reddish was the primary defender on Booker. The Suns guard would struggle mightily shooting 6-for-16 with seven turnovers and while Durant scored 31, the Lakers’ wings were applying pressure and making things difficult.

The injury report remained the same heading into Thursday’s semifinal game with LeBron James tagged questionable with a left calf contusion, Anthony Davis probable with a left adductor injury and Vanderbilt listed as probable with his left heel bursitis. There is no doubt that all of them are playing, however. As mentioned, Vincent remains out as he continues to slowly but surely make his way back to action.

Meanwhile, New Orleans pulled out an impressive road win against the Sacramento Kings in their quarterfinal matchup with former Laker Brandon Ingram leading the way with 30 points on 10-for-20 shooting. The supporting cast also showed up big with Herb Jones chipping in with 23, Jonas Valanciunas with 18 points and 11 rebounds, CJ McCollum scoring an efficient 17 and Trey Murphy III, who returned from a knee injury, scoring 16 off the bench.

This is without Zion Williamson being aggressive, only scoring 10 points on eight shots, which is impressive. L.A.’s wings will be tested again as Taurean Prince and Vanderbilt will switch between guarding Ingram and Reddish matching up with McCollum. It’ll be intriguing to see if James will begin the game guarding Williamson and who head coach Darvin Ham will put on him when James is sitting.

If the Lakers want to advance to the Championship, they cannot allow the Pelicans to have a repeat of Tuesday’s game of six players in double-figures. Ingram and Williamson will assumingly get their points, but if the supporting cast gets going, it’ll be hard to stop.

Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (12-10)

6:00 p.m. PT, December 7, 2023

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: truTV, TNT

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers starting lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Cam Reddish

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, Christian Wood, Max Christie, Jaxson Hayes

Projected Pelicans starting lineup:

PG: CJ McCollum

SG: Herb Jones

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Zion Williamson

C: Jonas Valanciunas

Key Reserves: Trey Murphy III, Naji Marshall, Jose Alvarado, Dyson Daniels

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!