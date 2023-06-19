Phil Handy Reveals He Signed Three-Year Extension With Lakers Last Year & Isn’t Going Anywhere

One of the most important pieces of the Los Angeles Lakers’ coaching staff over the past few seasons has undoubtedly been Phil Handy. Numerous players have credited him with helping them improve their game and he was part of the staff that helped lead the Lakers to the 2020 NBA Championship under Frank Vogel.

When Vogel was let go by the Lakers last season, there were some serious concerns that Handy would want to go elsewhere as well, but he chose to remain on the Lakers staff under new coach Darvin Ham. The recent news that Vogel would be taking over as head coach of the Phoenix Suns made many wonder about Handy’s future with the Lakers once again, but the assistant put all those concerns to rest.

Handy is currently in the Philippines running basketball camps and was asked during a press conference whether he would consider joining Vogel’s staff in Phoenix. Handy would shoot down those rumors, revealing he is under contract with the Lakers for two more years after signing a three-year extension last year, via Nicole Ganglani of Basketball Network:

.@naveenganglani asked if Handy is considering joining Frank Vogel’s staff in Phoenix. Handy: “Don’t believe everything you read. I’m under contract with the Lakers for the next two seasons. When Darvin came on, I signed a three-year extension. So I’m in Laker land baby.” pic.twitter.com/I6WE578gdI — Nicole Ganglani (@nicoleganglani) June 19, 2023

This is excellent news for Lakers fans as Handy’s ability to develop players has been a crucial piece of the team’s success. Rui Hachimura has spoken many times about the role Handy has played in his success since joining the Lakers and Austin Reaves credited him with helping him to break out of an early-season slump as well.

Handy has worked with some of the best players the NBA has to offer for many years and is one of the most respected assistants in the league. The Lakers losing him would have been a huge blow, but thankfully he isn’t going anywhere.

South Bay Lakers coach Miles Simon joining Frank Vogel’s coaching staff in Phoenix

One reason why some were concerned about Handy leaving is because other holdovers from Frank Vogel’s time with the Lakers are doing just that. Assistant Jon Pastorek had already been rumored to be leaving and now Miles Simon, who has served as coach of the South Bay Lakers of the G League, will reportedly be doing the same.

Simon had been with the Lakers since 2017 and has been the head coach of South Bay the last two seasons. He is known for his work with player development as well and now creates another hole for Darvin Ham to fill within his staff.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!