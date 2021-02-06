Pistons Vs. Lakers 02/06/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-2 straight up and 0-3 against the spread in their last three games against the Detroit Pistons, including a stunning upset loss at Little Caesars Arena earlier this season. The Lakers look to end their recent struggles against the Pistons with a win at home on Saturday night.

Los Angeles is a 13.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Pistons are 0-3 SU and 0-2-1 ATS in their last three games since defeating the Lakers.

The Lakers fell behind the Denver Nuggets 30-27 heading into the second quarter and found themselves trailing by 12 points at the half. But the second half was all Los Angeles as the Lakers outscored the Nuggets 68-35 to coast to a 114-93 victory.

LeBron James racked up a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the win while the Lakers defense held Nikola Jokic to just 13 points. Los Angeles improved to 5-4 SU and 4-5 ATS at home with the win and cover.

In their last five games against Eastern Conference opponents, the Lakers are 1-4 ATS per the OddsShark NBA Database.

The Pistons fell to 2-8 SU and 3-5-2 ATS over their last 10 games in Friday night’s 109-92 road loss to the Phoenix Suns. Interestingly, Detroit’s two wins over that stretch came in blowout fashion against two of the best teams in the NBA in a 119-104 win over the Philadelphia 76ers and a 107-92 win over the Lakers.

It’s worth noting the 76ers were without Joel Embiid when they faced the Pistons and the Lakers were without Anthony Davis, who is expected to be in the lineup this time around.

Saturday night’s total is set at 218.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 5-0 in Detroit’s last five road games against the Lakers.

Last time these two teams met, the Lakers were on the second night of a back-to-back without Davis. On Saturday, Los Angeles will be well-rested and have Davis available while it will be the Pistons coming into the game on the tail end of a back-to-back.

Last time these two teams met, the Lakers were on the second night of a back-to-back without Davis. On Saturday, Los Angeles will be well-rested and have Davis available while it will be the Pistons coming into the game on the tail end of a back-to-back.