Pistons Vs. Lakers Preview: Spencer Dinwiddie Makes Team Debut

After a couple of days off, the Los Angeles Lakers return to action against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.

This is the first night of a back-to-back for the Lakers as they travel to take on the Urah Jazz on Wednesday before heading out for All-Star break. Winning these final two games before the break is vital as the March schedule is brutal.

First on the docket are the Pistons though and despite their 8-44 record, they have been playing better as of late. Currently 4-6 in the last 10 games, Detroit gave the L.A. Clippers a run for their money on Saturday but lost 112-106.

If the Lakers do not show up focused, the Pistons can make things interesting due to how hard they play. L.A. has won four out of the last five though and is building some momentum heading into the break.

Detroit is without Isaiah Stewart due to an ankle injury and recently acquired Quentin Grimes due to a knee injury.

On the other side, Max Christie, Cam Reddish, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent are all out. Those four are set to be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, but Vanderbilt and Vincent will be out for the foreseeable future.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James came into Tuesday’s game listed as questionable, a common theme for the two stars. Barring any pregame setbacks though, both should be able to play through their respective ailments.

Additionally, Spencer Dinwiddie is set to make his debut for the Lakers, adding another body to the backcourt and also a capable scorer off the bench. Head coach Darvin Ham pointed out that he envisions running Dinwiddie, D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves together so it’ll be intriguing to see if he runs that lineup at some point alongside James and Davis.

The focal points for Detroit are Jaden Ivey, Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, who L.A. needs to keep in check. Ivey is averaging 20.1 points on 48.1% from the field and 53.8% from 3-point range in his last 10 games, which means the Lakers cannot allow him to get going early.

Cunningham can also do it all, so containing that explosive backcourt is key, as is keeping Duren off the glass.

With the Lakers trying to get back in the postseason mix, these are the games they need to come out and dominate with hopes of getting guys extra rest for Wednesday’s game in Utah.

Detroit Pistons (8-44) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (28-26)

7:30 p.m. PT, Feb. 13, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Spencer Dinwiddie, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood

Projected Pistons Starting Lineup:

PG: Cade Cunningham

SG: Jaden Ivey

SF: Ausar Thompson

PF: Mike Muscala

C: Jalen Duren

Key Reserves: Simone Fontecchio, Troy Brown Jr., Marcus Sasser, James Wiseman

