Possible Center Options For Lakers After Failed Mark Williams Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers appeared to address their current and future need for a center when they landed Mark Williams from the Charlotte Hornets in another trade deadline stunner.

Williams wasn’t previously linked to the Lakers, but vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka was able to acquire him with an aggressive offer of Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, a 2030 first-round swap and a 2031 unprotected first-round pick.

However, Los Angeles reportedly found multiple issues in Williams’ physical and rescinded their deal with Charlotte.

Without Williams in tow, the Lakers are back to square one regarding the center position but have even fewer options now that the deadline is over. Adding to the problem is Knecht and Reddish are back with the team and thus L.A. is at the 15-man roster limit.

The team reportedly views Christian Wood and Reddish as the likeliest options to be waived for a center, but regardless someone will need to go in order to create room to sign a free agent.

While the big men who can get bought out or are available in free agency leave much to be desired, there are still options worth exploring.

Potential Lakers buyout targets

Alex Len

Alex Len may be the best option after being traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Washington Wizards and subsequently waived. He was expected to sign with the Indiana Pacers, but looks like that is no longer the case and he is now available.

Mo Bamba

Mo Bamba was dealt by the L.A. Clippers to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Drew Eubanks and Patty Mills, but was subsequently waived. Bamba is arguably the best shooting big man in free agency and even has previous experience playing for Los Angeles though his tenure was marred by injuries.

While Bamba played sparingly for the Clippers, he’d be at-worst a bench option for the Lakers.

Daniel Theis

Daniel Theis was traded by the New Orleans Pelicans along with a second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The move was to get the Pelicans under the luxury tax and Theis was eventually waived by the Thunder.

Theis is reportedly considering signing oveaseas in EuroLeague, though perhaps Los Angeles can sway him to stay stateside.

Taj Gibson

Mark Williams didn’t pan out, so the Lakers would likely be wary of another big man from Charlotte in Taj Gibson. However, the veteran is a potential buyout candidate now that Williams is back and would be a cheap alternative to fill out the back of the bench.

Christian Koloko

Christian Koloko is currently signed to a two-way contract with the Lakers, but his service time for the season is coming up. Koloko’s looked good in spot minutes off the bench and might be the best option available.

L.A. would still need to waive a player to create a roster spot, but signing Koloko to a standard NBA deal should be strongly considered.

Robin Lopez

Robin Lopez hasn’t played in the league during the 2024-25 season, but is a proven veteran big man who can provide size in the middle of the paint. He’d require a workout to see what kind of shape he’s in, but he’s at least a desperation option.

Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard has advocated for himself on social media, and if there was ever a time for the Lakers to revisit signing him it would be now.

