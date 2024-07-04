Post NBA Draft the Los Angeles Lakers Remain Championship Longshots

As the dust settles on the 2023-24 NBA season, all eyes are already turning to the upcoming 2024-25 championship race. The league’s landscape has shifted dramatically over the past year, with emerging young talents challenging established powerhouses and creating one of the most competitive environments in recent memory.

The Boston Celtics’ triumphant victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 Finals has set the stage for what promises to be an electrifying season ahead. With free agency moves, draft picks, and coaching changes reshaping rosters across the league, the race for the 2024-25 NBA Championship is wide open.

FanDuel Sportsbook, one of the leading oddsmakers in the industry, has released its early predictions for the top contenders. These odds reflect recent performances and factor in potential off-season acquisitions and team dynamics.

Boston Celtics (+300)

The reigning champions are the clear favorites to repeat. Led by the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, the Celtics boast a formidable roster. Their core includes Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Kristaps Porzingis, providing a perfect blend of offense and defense. The addition of sharpshooter Baylor Scheierman in the draft further strengthens their perimeter game.

Denver Nuggets (+750)

The 2023 champions remain strong contenders. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic continues to be the centerpiece of their success, supported by Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. The Nuggets’ well-balanced team and playoff experience make them a constant threat in the Western Conference.

Minnesota Timberwolves (+900)

The Timberwolves have made significant strides, emerging as serious contenders. Their young core of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns has matured, while Rudy Gobert’s defensive presence has solidified their frontcourt. Their impressive regular season performance and playoff run have elevated expectations for the coming year.

Dallas Mavericks (+950)

Despite falling short in the 2024 Finals, the Mavericks are poised for another strong season. Luka Doncic’s exceptional playmaking abilities and Kyrie Irving’s scoring prowess form one of the league’s most potent backcourts. The team’s offseason moves to improve their supporting cast could push them over the top.

Oklahoma City Thunder (+950)

The young and talented Thunder squad has quickly risen to contender status. Led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, OKC’s blend of youth, athleticism, and skill has made them a force to be reckoned with. Their rapid development and deep roster make them an intriguing dark horse for the title.

Los Angeles Lakers Outlook

The Los Angeles Lakers have made significant moves by securing deals with LeBron James and his son Bronny James. LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $104 million contract extension with the Lakers, which includes a player option for the 2025-26 season. This deal solidifies LeBron’s commitment to the team and sets the stage for a potential father-son duo in the NBA.

Bronny James, the 55th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, signed a four-year, $7.9 million rookie contract with the Lakers. The contract details for Bronny include:

A four-year deal worth $7.9 million,

a team option for the fourth year,

a starting salary of approximately $1.2 million in his first season,

annual increases in salary, reaching nearly $2.5 million in the optional fourth year.

This contract for Bronny is notably more substantial than typical deals for second-round draft picks. For comparison, Isaiah Wong, the 55th pick in the same draft, signed a two-way contract with the Pacers worth $559,782.

The Lakers’ decision to invest in Bronny James demonstrates their commitment to his development and potential. Coach J.J. Redick has admired Bronny’s work ethic and skill set, viewing him as an excellent candidate for the team’s player development initiatives.

These signings come at a time when the Lakers are facing challenges in the league. Despite their recent moves, the team’s championship odds stand at +4000, placing them 14th in the race. The hiring of J.J. Redick as head coach, despite his lack of coaching experience, has also raised questions about the team’s direction.

While the Lakers have struggled to attract high-profile free agents recently, the signings of LeBron and Bronny James represent a significant commitment to the franchise’s future. The potential for the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA adds an exciting dimension to the Lakers’ upcoming seasons.

Celtics vs. Lakers: A Franchise Contrast

The current state of these two storied franchises couldn’t be more different. The Celtics are riding high after their recent championship, with a young, talented core and excellent team chemistry. They’ve successfully blended veteran leadership with emerging stars, creating a sustainable model for success.

In contrast, the Lakers are in a period of uncertainty. They’ve struggled to build a consistent contender despite having LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Hiring an inexperienced coach, difficulty attracting free agents, and questions surrounding LeBron’s future all contribute to a sense of instability.

While the Celtics look poised for continued success and are favorites for next season, the Lakers face an uphill battle to return to championship contention. The contrast between these two historic rivals highlights the cyclical nature of success in the NBA and the challenges of maintaining a winning franchise in the modern era.