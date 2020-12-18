Preseason Recap: Anthony Davis Leads Comeback; Lakers Go Undefeated

In their final preseason tilt, the Los Angeles Lakers remained undefeated by mounting a comeback against the Phoenix Suns for a 114-113 win.

The Suns got off to a fast start, hitting their first four shots, including five points from Devin Booker that put them up 10-3. The Lakers were unable to get into the flow of their offense as LeBron James committed three turnovers, allowing the Suns to get out on the break and extend their lead to 14.

Los Angeles’ defense was no match for Booker as drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key and nailed a pull up jumper to keep Phoenix well ahead. The Suns’ second unit blitzed the Lakers toward the end of quarter and the latter found themselves down 39-21.

The defensive struggles for the Lakers persisted at the start of the second as the Suns were able to execute and get open looks to push their lead to 20. James found Kentavious Caldwell-Pope who knocked down his second three of the night, and later looked to get going by forcing his way to the rim.

Although Los Angeles was able to manufacture points by getting into the painted area, Booker continued to torch them from the perimeter. However, the Lakers did manage to chip away at the deficit and went into the locker room trailing 69-56.

The purple and gold came out with more focus and energy to begin the third, narrowing the Suns’ lead to single digits for the first time since the opening minutes. However, Phoenix continued to shoot well from the outside and kept Los Angeles on their heels.

Anthony Davis began to assert himself midway through the period, draining a pair of threes and earning an and-1 opportunity to bring the Lakers within striking distance. Davis also made a 3-pointer as the clock expired and Los Angeles went into the fourth only down 92-91.

Kyle Kuzma gave the Lakers their first lead of the night off a running hook, while the Suns committed three turnovers in a row to begin the final quarter. Talen Horton-Tucker and Montrezl Harrell provided a spark offensively, helping extend the team’s lead.

Horton-Tucker continued to have his impressive moments as he led a Lakers bench unit that successfully closed the game.

