PRIME Hydration Named Lakers’ Official Sports Drink

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the premier franchises in all of sports around the world. Anything associated with the Lakers is of the highest quality and now the team has partnered with the fastest-rising brand in the sports drink world, PRIME Hydration.

YouTuber’s Logan Paul and KSI launched the brand in 2022 and it has quickly become a mainstay, branching out with products that include energy drinks, sports drinks, and hydration sticks. It was the most sold sports and hydration drink at Walmart in January of 2024 and now they have partnered with the Lakers.

The Lakers announced on Tuesday that PRIME Hydration is the official sports drink of the franchise:

Lakers x @PrimeHydrate Hydration: Get ready L.A., PRIME Hydration is the new Official Sports Drink of the Los Angeles Lakers. pic.twitter.com/ZV3puXQhgA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 12, 2024

This is just the latest sponsorship deal for PRIME as just a couple of days ago Paul announced that they would be the first ever ring canvas sponsor for WWE, starting at Wrestlemania XL. PRIME also recently became the official sports drink of the UFC, as well as being partnered with the L.A. Dodgers and major European soccer teams in FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich, not to mention Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes. Now the Lakers are in that same group.

The Lakers brand is a globally recognized one which has had some of the biggest superstars associated with it. Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and now LeBron James bring a level of star power that very few franchises in any sport can match so for them to partner with PRIME Hydration says a lot about what Paul and KSI are building with that brand.

Darvin Ham discusses what he’s looking for from Lakers down the stretch

As far as the Lakers on the court go, the team has been finding its groove recently, going 12-5 in their last 17 games with multiple wins against some top teams. After Sunday’s victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, head coach Darvin Ham spoke on what he wants to see from the Lakers down the stretch of the season.

“We just got to keep stacking days,” Ham said. “The little things, we can’t get bored with the details, the little things. Coming out with the right energy and effort, alertness, our awareness of what we were doing and what we prepare for each individual team that we’re facing. But more so just us being in our groove and understand how we got to play. Making quick decisions, no indecisiveness and playing with pace in the full court, half court, being physical, getting hits on bodies and being deliberate with the basketball.

“And defensively, just just really being good from start to finish. The transition defense, our pick-and-roll coverages, guys giving resistance on the ball and everybody behind them being alert and active with the shifts in activity and everybody gang rebounding. That has to happen each and every game. And we can live with the results.”

