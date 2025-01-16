Quincy Olivari Expresses Appreciation For Lakers, LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers got a rare jolt of energy in the preseason when they brought on Quincy Olivari, an undrafted free agent out of Xavier.

Olivari signed with the Lakers for training camp but his deal was later converted to a two-way contract following an impressive preseason run. Olivari went on to become one of the leading scorers for the South Bay Lakers to start the year. but was surprisingly waived on Wednesday.

Shortly after Olivari was waived, Los Angeles signed Trey Jemison III to the newly-vacated two-way deal. The Lakers have been hurting for big man depth and Jemison is a worthy developmental flyer.

Following being waived, Olivari expressed his appreciation for the Lakers and LeBron James via Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson:

“It was great being here, especially being around a storied franchise like the Los Angeles Lakers. I loved being in the facility every day around legends because I was able to ask questions and learn. More importantly, I enjoyed being around a legend in LeBron James and seeing how he approaches the game even in preseason games which is remarkable. He’s a guy that shows up every day and he’s literally the blueprint for how a player should approach the game. It’s something I was excited to watch and I’m glad I was able to experience it. The formula and recipe was right in front of me. I’m going to miss the games and the energy from the fans at South Bay games too. The fan’s support and the energy was unmatched.”

Olivari was a bright personality that was hard not to like and his positive attitude shines through in his comments. Despite getting waived, Olivari sounds truly appreciative of his time in Los Angeles and the rare opportunity to learn firsthand from someone like James.

In his limited appearances on the Lakers, Olivari drew cheers from the crowd whenever he shot the basketball. That kind of energy is hard to find in the league, but Olivari was a natural at getting others to smile when he was on the court. Fortunately, his skillset as a shooter and spacer should make him attractive for other teams looking to bolster their depth.

Quincy Olivari calls it a blessing to sign with Stephen Curry’s Under Armour brand

Quincy Olivari’s favorite player growing up was Stephen Curry and he got to share an emotional moment with him in the Lakers’ preseason game against the Golden State Warriors. Curry took such a liking to Olivari that he signed him to his Under Armour Brand which the latter called a blessing.

