Rajon Rondo Believes Lakers Have Built A ‘Great Roster’

Questions about the roster of the Los Angeles Lakers have persisted all offseason long. The latest addition of Rajon Rondo has only furthered the questions about whether the team is too old, but despite that, the Lakers remain one of the championship favorites heading into training camp and the start of the season.

Obviously, the biggest move was the deal that brought in Russell Westbrook, but the team also brought in several different wing options, including Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Malik Monk, Wayne Ellington, and Kendrick Nunn, while also re-signing talented young guard Talen Horton-Tucker.

Rondo believes the front office has done excellent in their roster construction this summer. “I think it’s a great roster,” Rondo said. “I think Rob [Pelinka] did a good job again. Brought in Kent Bazemore. We got [Wayne] Ellington as well. Knockdown shooter. Young talent in [Malik] Monk along with Talen Horton-Tucker.”

“I think we got a great mix of guys, a great group of guys that haven’t won and have a chip on their shoulder and have so much to prove. And a lot of guys that have won, so I think we have a great team chemistry. I believe training camp is going to be big for us. How we start out, how we set the tone early on the season and come together.”

Training camp will be absolutely crucial for this Lakers team as they must build chemistry quickly with so many new players on the roster. As Rondo noted, the players who have yet to win a ring, such as Westbrook, Bazemore, Anthony, Ellington, Nunn, and Monk who will be extremely motivated to do so while the ones who have won will also be able to set the tone and lead the way.

The talent on this Lakers roster is immense, and all of the players have different skillsets they bring to the table, giving Frank Vogel so many options to work with. It won’t be easy to come together, but the Lakers will be tough to beat if they do.

Rajon Rondo believes winning is the only thing that matters this season

Of course, no one’s spot in the rotation is guaranteed with so many options to choose from. But as far as Rondo is concerned, the only thing that matters is winning.

“Going forward this year looking at the Lakers team and the roster and understanding where I am in my career but at the same time, I do believe I can still bring a lot to the game. My main focus is we win, nothing else matters.”