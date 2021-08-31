Rajon Rondo Returns To Lakers Wanting To Bring Championship Parade To L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers made their latest signing official on Tuesday, bringing back veteran point guard Rajon Rondo after he was bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Rondo played a big role on the Lakers’ 2020 championship team before signing with the Atlanta Hawks in free agency. He was then traded to the L.A. Clippers at the deadline last season, although his stay there did not last long either with him being dealt to the Grizzlies this summer.

While Rondo has bounced around the league a lot in recent years, the Lakers are the one place he has fit well due to his close relationships with Frank Vogel, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

During his re-introductory press conference with the Lakers, Rondo expressed excitement to be back with the team as well as a desire to win another championship to finally bring a parade to L.A.

“Just a positive mindset, a forward mindset understanding that we didn’t get our parade but coming back off, it’ll be a year of being a champion, you want to do it again. And I want obviously a parade here in L.A. and this is I think a special team that could possibly make that happen.”

The Lakers’ roster will look a lot different this season as they completely revamped everything after their blockbuster trade for Russell Westbrook.

In addition to spot minutes at point guard, Rondo will also have the difficult task of keeping the Lakers’ locker room that’s full of veterans together.

Rondo looking forward to leadership role

He is excited for that leadership role though as he spoke to Vogel and that was the one thing the Lakers’ head coach told him they were missing last season.

“It played a huge role. Obviously, everybody wants to be wanted. But having Coach Frank, I talked to him early this morning as far as his expectations for me and understanding that he missed my voice last year in the locker room, which meant a lot kind of saying that I do have value here and wanted to be wanted. And so Frank was a big key, obviously talking to Bron and AD, we keep in touch all the time. Rob has been true to me from day one, even the first time I signed with the Lakers. So just having those old relationships and not burning bridges in the past and having great things come together.”

