Raptors President Masai Ujiri Says Lakers Can ‘Keep Dreaming’ If They Want Nick Nurse As Head Coach

Among the many names mentioned as potential targets for the Los Angeles Lakers in their head coaching search, arguably none are more intriguing than that of Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. Though he has only been a head coach for a few years, Nurse has already enjoyed a ton of success, winning the NBA Championship in his first season and is viewed as one of the brightest young minds in the league.

As such, the Lakers’ interest in bringing him in to help bring the franchise back to greatness makes a ton of sense. He is a fresh face, extremely intelligent and already has had great success. But the Raptors themselves know all of this too and have no plans on letting him go.

Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri was recently asked about the Nurse to the Lakers rumors and shot them down, saying he hasn’t been contacted and calling the idea a dream, via Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports:

Masai Ujiri on reports of the Lakers' interest in Nick Nurse: "No team has contacted me. And I see all the stuff that you guys see. I dream like they dream. I want Messi. I want Renaldo. I want Kobe Bryant. So they can keep dreaming. I dream too." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 3, 2022

The Lakers having their eyes on certain candidates is one thing, but when they remain under contract with another team it is a much more difficult prospect. Ujiri didn’t mince any words about his feelings on the idea of Nurse leaving Toronto for the Lakers, so by all accounts, they will have to look elsewhere.

Nurse isn’t the first Lakers’ coaching target that looks unlikely as Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder reportedly doesn’t view L.A. as an attractive landing spot. There are other names that have been mentioned such as Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Brown and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, who the Lakers have been granted permission to interview already.

This coaching choice will be arguably the most important decision the Lakers make this offseason and the franchise must take every step to ensure they get it right.

Phil Jackson advising Lakers in head coach search

There are many voices involved in the Lakers’ search for their next head coach with the obvious ones being the likes of Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss and Kurt Rambis. But another familiar name is also reportedly involved in the process in former Lakers head coach Phil Jackson.

Jackson is reportedly a part of the committee of voices involved in this coaching search for the Lakers and he was also a part of the previous search that saw the franchise land on Frank Vogel. It is also being reported that the Lakers will be very deliberate in their search to find the right person.

