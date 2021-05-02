Raptors Vs. Lakers 05/02/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-8 straight up and against the spread in their last nine games against the Toronto Raptors. The Lakers will try to snap out of their current slump with a much-needed win when they host the Raptors on Sunday night.

Los Angeles is a seven-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Raptors are just 10-22 SU and 13-19 ATS on the road this season.

Anthony Davis had a solid game on Friday against the Sacramento Kings with 22 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. LeBron James also returned to action and played 32 minutes, recording 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. But despite finally having their two superstars back on the court, the Lakers still suffered a 110-106 loss at home as 11.5-point favorites (how the point spread works).

Los Angeles enters Sunday just one game ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference standings with nine regular season games remaining. The Lakers are 1-5 SU and 0-5-1 ATS in their last six games after Friday’s loss.

Toronto played well on Saturday night to earn an ATS cover as seven-point underdogs on the road against the Utah Jazz, but the Raptors still fell to 0-3 over their last three games in a 106-102 loss to the Jazz. The Raptors are now 1-13 SU and 3-10 ATS over their last 14 road games including a current stretch of four straight road losses. Toronto had an 11-game winning streak against the Lakers snapped in a 110-101 loss in Toronto when these two teams last met in April.

Sunday night’s total is set at 217.5 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 8-4 in the last 12 games between the Raptors and the Lakers.

Los Angeles has nine regular season games to get Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Andre Drummond and the rest of the team all on the same page before a postseason run. Lakers fans were spoiled by how easily everything came together in 2019-20 for this group and will be hoping for another speedy acclimation process here in May. Five of the Lakers’ next seven games come at home.

