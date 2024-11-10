Raptors Vs. Lakers Preview: Looking For Second Straight Home Win Over Inferior Opponent

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to win their consecutive game and remain undefeated at home as they take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. After a disappointing five-game road trip, L.A. is looking to stack up some wins to compete in a loaded Western Conference.

One of those teams that the purple and gold faced during that trip was Toronto, which represented their lone win. This second and final matchup of the year is going to be similar as the Raptors are decimated with injuries.

However, Immanuel Quickley returned from a pelvic injury on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers. He did not suit up against the Lakers on Nov. 1 but could be to be ready to go on the second night of a back-to-back.

Regardless, the Raptors are still without their best player in Scottie Barnes as well as Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk and rookie Ja’Kobe Walter. It has been a tough beginning to the season for Toronto, but this puts more pressure on the Lakers to handle business.

Despite these injuries, the Raptors have had some close contests recently and only lost to the Clippers by two points on Saturday. Seeing how Toronto nearly came back from a 26-point deficit against the Lakers at Scotiabank Arena, the hope is L.A. takes them more seriously.

In the Lakers’ last game, head coach JJ Redick decided to move D’Angelo Russell to the bench to put Cam Reddish to the starting lineup. This adjustment worked as Reddish brought some defensive intensity to the starting group while Russell provided a much-needed scoring punch off the bench.

Through nine games, Anthony Davis is the leading scorer in the NBA at 32.4 points per game. He put up 38 points and 11 rebounds against Toronto in the first meeting, so the Lakers big man looks to replicate that performance and assert his dominance.

Austin Reaves may have found his groove on Friday as he dropped 20 points with six made 3-pointers. Keeping up that positive momentum is key, along with Russell continuing his scoring ways off the bench.

If L.A. can key in on Barrett and Quickley defensively, this should be a wire-to-wire win, assuming they keep their foot on the gas.

Los Angeles Lakers (5-4) vs. Toronto Raptors (2-8)

6:30 p.m. PT, Sunday, November 10, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Cam Reddish

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: D’Angelo Russell, Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes

Projected Raptors Starting Lineup:

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ochai Agbaji

SF: Gradey Dick

PF: RJ Barrett

C: Jakob Poeltl

Key Reserves: Chris Boucher, Davion Mitchell, Jamison Battle

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!