Raptors Vs. Lakers Preview: Looking To Build Momentum From Big Victory

The Los Angeles Lakers have long been searching for a hint of momentum in a season that has not gone according to plan. This included a 3-10 stretch that saw the Lakers tumble out of the postseason picture before salvaging it with a surprising victory over the L.A. Clippers.

Now, they have a chance to build on it with a home matchup against the Toronto Raptors.

The Lakers have not won back-to-back games since a three-game winning streak from Dec. 2-7. But with a 12-6 home record and facing a team that just recently made a massive trade, they have a real opportunity to do so on Tuesday.

The Raptors are on the heels of a blockbuster trade that sent star wing OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and minor draft capital. Since introducing Barrett and Quickley into the lineup, the Raptors are 3-1, making them far from a stepover opponent.

Barrett and Quickley have turned the Raptors into a more well-balanced team, still led by star big man Pascal Siakam and young wing Scottie Barnes. They are without their starting center Jakob Poeltl for Tuesday’s game though, giving the Lakers an advantage in the paint.

The Lakers likely continue to be without Rui Hachimura, who was listed as doubtful with a calf strain, but figure to have the rest of their lineup healthy and ready to go. Anthony Davis has been a dominant force for L.A. amid their losing streaks, and without Poeltl manning the middle, the Lakers big man should be able to work with some ease.

There is also the reunion of Dennis Schroder in Los Angeles. Schroder is the Raptors’ backup point guard — and was their starter prior to acquiring Quickley — after joining Toronto from the Lakers this offseason. Now, he returns to L.A. for the first time since the free agency move.

For the Lakers, nothing is more important than securing a second consecutive victory to feel some momentum as they continue a long home stand. Eight of their next nine games are in Los Angeles, making it a perfect time to rack up some victories and get back into the postseason picture.

Los Angeles Lakers (18-19) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-21)

7:30 p.m. PT, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Cam Reddish

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: D’Angelo Russell, Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt, Max Christie

Projected Raptors Starting Lineup:

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Scottie Barnes

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Chris Boucher

Key Reserves: Gary Trent Jr., Dennis Schroder, Jontay Porter

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!