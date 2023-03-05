Recap: Anthony Davis Leads Lakers To Sunday Matinee Victory Over Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon needing a win to stay in the postseason mix.

Without LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell that was a tough task, but the Lakers were up for it as they hung on for a 113-105 victory to improve to 31-34.

Anthony Davis got the Lakers started with a floater in the lane while Troy Brown Jr. got a corner 3 to go to give them an early 9-7 lead. Jarred Vanderbilt kickstarted a 13-0 run with his play on both ends while Davis asserted himself offensively to push Los Angeles’ lead to 13.

The Lakers defense swarmed the Warriors, who were unable to get any clean looks while offensively they did well to knock down their open opportunities. Golden State’s bench was able to give them a lift toward the end of the quarter, but Los Angeles went into the second up 33-18 after once leading by 20.

L.A.’s offensive scoring drought extended into the top of the second period as they missed 13 shots in a row, allowing Golden State to trim their lead to just six. Stephen Curry, who was returning from a lower leg injury, got going offensively after a slow start. He found creases in the Laker defense and scored a quick eight points to make it just a 41-40 L.A. advantage.

Los Angeles was able to cobble together a mini 6-0 run to regain the momentum, going back up seven points. The Warriors’ 3-point shooting narrowed the gap in the closing moments of the half and the Lakers would go into the locker room only up 55-54.

Mo Bamba injured his ankle during his first shift in the first half and was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the day with what the team called a right ankle sprain.

Vanderbilt’s activity around the rim was infectious at the top of the third, grabbing rebounds and scoring around the rim to put the Lakers 62-57. Los Angeles went on a 10-0 run to extend their lead, but Golden State responded with shots at the rim to force a timeout from Darvin Ham.

The intensity on both ends picked up with each team fighting to claim the momentum. Austin Reaves had a strong stretch at the end of the third that culminated with a pull-up 3 to give the Lakers a 78-72 lead heading into the fourth.

Reaves continued his strong play with a tough layup, but Curry answered with seven points to keep the Warriors close. Curry took over the game with his shotmaking, including a tough contested 3 to make it just a one-point game.

It was a tightly contested game down the stretch, with Los Angeles clinging on to a small lead thanks to Davis and Reaves. L.A. built its lead up to eight before Curry and Thompson drilled back-to-back 3s to get it back to a one possession game late.

As was the case all day though, Davis came up big for the Lakers late to hang on for the victory.

