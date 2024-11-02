Recap: Anthony Davis & LeBron James Lead Lakers To Win Over Raptors

After starting off their first road trip with back-to-back losses, the Los Angeles Lakers looked to get back on track on Friday night north of the border when they took on the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors have been hit by a bunch of injuries early in the season and are not projected to compete this season, making it a very winnable game for the Lakers. They were ultimately able to take care of business, earning a 131-125 victory to improve to 4-2 on the young season.

The Lakers jumped out to a quick 7-0 start in this one, forcing a Raptors timeout after LeBron James connected from deep and Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis each scored inside.

L.A. continued to pour it on out of the timeout with James scoring five straight points. Max Christie and Reaves then had some tough finishes at the basket, forcing another Raptors timeout with the Lakers leading 25-8.

James was feeling it for the Lakers as he had 14 points alone in the first quarter, giving the Lakers a 43-19 lead going into the second.

After the Raptors cut into their deficit to begin the second quarter, James and Reaves both went into attack mode to made sure the lead stayed above 20.

Despite a pair of outside shots from Gradey Dick, the Lakers continued to pour it on. After doing his damage by scoring in the first, James went into pass mode in the second, finding guys like Davis and Dalton Knecht for easy buckets to give the Lakers a commanding 76-51 halftime lead.

After the Lakers’ lead was quickly cut to 18 to begin the third quarter, Davis responded with back-to-back buckets in transition. The Raptors run continued from there though as they kept fight and got within 13 at 87-74 before the Lakers called a timeout.

Things didn’t get much better after the timeout as the Raptors had all of the momentum, getting back within eight. The Lakers didn’t allow to get too tight though as they went into the fourth quarter leading 99-88.

Toronto kept on fight and after a three-point play by RJ Barrett, they were as close as they had been all night within six.

Rui Hachimura, who had been quiet for most of the night, had a nice response with back-to-back corner triples to put his team back up 12. After Russell made a 3 of his own, the Lakers had regained control with the Raptors seemingly running out of gas. They kept fighting until the end but were never able to get over the hump and complete the comeback.

Davis led the way for the Lakers in the win with 38 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks while James had 27 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and a steal.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers will continue their road trip on Monday against the Detroit Pistons before finishing it up on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

