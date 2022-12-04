Recap: Anthony Davis Pours In 55 Points To Lead Lakers To Victory Over Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their road trip against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night, looking to build off their big win against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers have been on a role as of late with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, and that was the case against the Wizards as they help L.A. get a 130-119 victory to improve to 10-12.

L.A. got off to a hot start in this one as James and Lonnie Walker IV each hit early 3-pointers. The Wizards responded with an 11-0 run though, taking their first lead.

Fortunately for the Lakers, Kyle Kuzma got in some early foul trouble and Bradley Beal had to come out with an injury which slowed down Washington’s offense. Beal was not able to return, playing just three total minutes due to hamstring tightness.

The Lakers responded to the Wizards’ run with a 14-2 run of their own as

Davis got going offensively. L.A. led 32-27 at the end of the first quarter with Davis already in double digits as the Wizards scored five straight to end an otherwise outside period for the Lakers.

The second quarter has been the Lakers’ best all season as they lead the league in net rating in that period. That continued in this one as L.A. continued to stay hot from deep.

Davis also continued his dominance inside with 24 first-half points, building the Lakers’ lead to more than 20 and eventually taking a 68-50 cushion into the halftime locker room.

As good as the Lakers have been in the second quarter, they’ve been equally as bad in the third quarter this season. That was not the case in this one though as they came out hot and continued to add to their lead.

The Wizards still had no answer for Davis while Walker hit another 3 and threw down a thunderous dunk.

Even Davis himself got in on the action with a rare 3, doing everything for the Lakers on both sides of the ball. He had 41 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks through three quarters with the Lakers leading comfortably, 105-81.

In the middle of a long road trip, it would’ve been good if the Lakers put the Wizards away early so Davis, James and others could get some extra rest. That was not how things played out though as the Wizards battled and got within single digits before Davis made some timely shots to close them out.

Davis would go on to finish with a season-high 55 points on 22-of-30 shooting to go along with 17 rebounds and three blocks.

After the win over the Wizards, the Lakers will return to the court on Tuesday with a tough contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers

