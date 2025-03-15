Recap: Austin Reaves & Undermanned Lakers Come Up Short Against Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rough road trip as they have been hit by the injury bug at an inopportune time, leading to three straight losses.

They looked to salvage the trip against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, although they faced an extremely tall task as about half the roster was out with injuries, including Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Dorian Finney-Smith, Jaxson Hayes and Gabe Vincent. It was an unexpectedly close game though, but the Nuggets still came away with a 131-126 win to secure an 0-4 road trip for the Lakers.

With some many guys out, the Lakers leaned heavily on Austin Reaves and he scored the team’s first five points. Jarred Vanderbilt then hit a corner 3-pointer as the Lakers jumped out to a quick 8-2 start.

Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic attacked the paint to settle in the Nuggets, but Dalton Knecht also got going offensively with seven straight points to keep his team in front.

The Lakers were playing with good energy early and even Bronny James contributed to that when getting some rotation minutes. He, Shake Milton and Reaves all connected from deep as the Lakers led 40-32 at the end of the first quarter.

With a bench unit in to start the second, the Lakers’ offense predictably struggled and the Nuggets quickly tied the game with Russell Westbrook giving his team a boost.

The Lakers’ centers got in foul trouble so the Nuggets were attacking the paint and getting to the free throw line at will to take their first lead. In fact, they stretched that lead to 10 before a brilliant stretch by Reaves to end the half, cutting L.A.’s deficit to 71-67.

Denver came out strong to begin the second half, going on a 12-4 run to force a quick Lakers timeout. L.A. could have easily packed it in right there but to their credit, they kept fighting with Reaves, Knecht and Milton leading the way offensively and Vanderbilt defensively. After a strong close to the third quarter, the Lakers were in striking distance with their deficit at 102-99.

The Lakers scored the first four points of the first quarter and all of a sudden they regained the lead. Combined with the end of the third quarter, it was a 17-4 run for L.A.

They weren’t done there though as Reaves and Markieff Morris both connected from deep to stretch the leas to six. Once the Nuggets started to lock in defensively though they ran off six straight points to tie it up heading into the final stretch.

Despite being quiet for most of the night, Jamal Murray heated up late to lead a quick 5-0 run. Knecht and Jordan Goodwin responded with triples though as this thing went down to the wire.

Again is was Reaves coming up big for his team with back-to-back steals and a bucket and an assist to Knecht to take a three-point lead in the final minute.

Of course Jokic immediately responded with a three-point play. Then after a miss by Reaves, Murray got a wide open look at a 3 and of course he drilled it.

The Lakers have one final chance with five seconds to play, but they threw the ball away and suffered the loss.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers’ tough stretch continues back home on Sunday when they host the Phoenix Suns in a 12:30 p.m. PT matinee.

