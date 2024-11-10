Recap: Bronny James Makes G League Debut In South Bay Lakers Season Opening Win

The Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate South Bay Lakers opened up their 2024-25 season on Saturday night, hosting the Salt Lake City Stars at UCLA Health Training Center. It marked the G League debut of Bronny James, who will be going back and forth between South Bay and the parent team throughout the course of this season.

There’s a ton of talent on the South Bay roster and that was on display in this one as they cruised to an easy 110-96 victory to start off the season on a high note.

James got his team off to a good start by making his first jumper and then finding Christian Koloko for a dunk. Maxwell Lewis also looked great early with eight quick points including a pair of triples.

Quincy Olivari and Jalen Hood-Schifino also both connected from deep in what was a really strong first quarter by the Lakers, who led 32-15.

Bronny picked up his second bucket of the game early in the second with a nice floater. After a slow start, Jalen Hood-Schifino got in on the action with five straight points to keep the lead at 15. He appeared to hurt his leg at one point though so was forced to go to the bench.

Olivari had a strong close to the half to lead all scorers with 17 while Lewis was right behind him at 16 to send South Bay into the halftime locker room leading 58-42.

Hood-Schifino warmed up with his teammates at halftime but did not come onto the floor for the third quarter with the Lakers likely being cautious to make sure the injury isn’t serious. Lewis picked up where he left off to start the second half though, making another triple and then finishing an acrobatic shot at the rim.

Armel Traore also made his presence felt with some hustle plays on both ends of the floor. While things got a little sloppy for both teams to end the third quarter, South Bay still took a comfortable 88-67 lead into the fourth.

Olivari made a pair of triples early in the fourth quarter to essentially put the game out of reach and cap off a stellar night for him and his team.

In the win, Olivari led all scorers with 28 points to go along with 10 rebounds and six assists. Lewis also was exceptional with 27 points, five rebounds and an assist.

James didn’t score a ton but showed off his all around game with six points, three rebounds and four assists.

What’s next for South Bay Lakers

The South Bay Lakers will return to the court on Friday night when they travel to take on the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors.

