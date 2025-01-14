Recap: Lakers Blown Out By Spurs In Second Half In Return To Action

The city of Los Angeles has endured one of its worst weeks in history as devastating wildfires have ravaged the area, forcing the Los Angeles Lakers to postpone their Thursday and Saturday games against the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.

Fortunately, conditions in Los Angeles improved enough for the Lakers to return to the floor and play the Spurs in an emotional night for the fan base. After nearly a week off, L.A. hosted San Antonio but unfortunately lost 119-100.

The Lakers started the night off on a high note, racing out to a 7-0 lead that forced an early Spurs timeout. However, San Antonio quickly responded thanks to Victor Wembanyama and Los Angeles found themselves trailing 16-12 midway through the quarter.

Anthony Davis and Dorian Finney-Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers to close the gap, but Davis wound up picking up a second foul after hitting Chris Paul on his own 3-point attempt. Los Angeles was able to hang around, though, and went into the second quarter trailing 28-26.

LeBron James looked to get going offensively, scoring five quick points including a one-legged 3-pointer that drew a reaction from the Crypto.com Arena crowd. James drew even more cheers when he took Wembanyama one-on-one and scored on a drive to give the Lakers a 41-37 lead.

The backcourt of Austin Reaves and Dalton Knecht carried the offense, with the latter coming up with a dunk plus a free throw to extend the lead to 11. Max Christie later got up for his own poster and Los Angeles ended the first half leading 62-53.

The Laker defense was slow to begin the third as they allowed an 8-1 run before Rui Hachimura cut it off with a three. James then did his part to keep the team in front, blocking Stephon Castle on one end and dictating the offense on the other end.

Davis asserted himself with consecutive buckets in the paint before he found Christie for another three that gave Los Angeles a 10-point lead. Unfortunately, that lead evaporated as the Lakers let go of the rope to close the third and the two teams found themselves tied 89-89.

San Antonio’s run continued into the fourth as they took a six-point lead, forcing a Los Angeles timeout. However, the break didn’t do the team much good as they struggled on both ends of the floor and let the Spurs extend their lead.

While the Lakers tried to climb back into the game, their defense failed them and the Spurs would go on to take the win.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers continue their homestand when they take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday and then the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!