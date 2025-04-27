Recap: Lakers Can’t Close Out Timberwolves In Game 4 & Face 3-1 Series Deficit

After splitting the first two games in Los Angeles, the Lakers looked to take home-court advantage back by stealing one in Target Center in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, Game 3 did not pan out in L.A.’s favor due to mainly mental mistakes and sloppy play, making Game 4 a must-win given the difficulty to comeback down 3-1 in a series.

It was more of the same though as the Lakers led most of the way. They again couldn’t close it out down the stretch, losing 116-113.

To the surprise of no one, this game started off extremely physical as Minnesota tried to get downhill and get second-chance opportunities. Julius Randle continued his strong play this series by getting a quick seven points, but Rui Hachimura and LeBron James chipping in five a piece contributed to an early 12-10 L.A. lead.

After the first timeout, Luka Doncic, who dealt with a stomach bug in Game 3, joined the party by ripping off 13 points. James picked up where he left off with another layup and a pair of free throws to get to nine points. But, Randle’s 13 points would keep the Timberwolves hanging around.

L.A. would build their lead up to double digits, but Doncic blowing a wide-open sparked a Minnesota run to close out the first frame with the Lakers leading 32-28.

James drilled a 3-pointer to begin the second quarter, but four sloppy turnovers and poor defensive rebounding allowed the Timberwolves to remain in striking distance. As halftime neared, James and Anthony Edwards would trade baskets, upping the physicality and living to the playoff basketball mantra.

In what felt like a first half controlled by the Lakers with James having 22 and Doncic having 21, Randle drilled a 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and give his team a 61-58 lead heading into locker room.

With Jaxson Hayes becoming unplayable, head coach JJ Redick opted to run with Dorian Finney-Smith in his spot and that spacing allowed L.A. to go on an 14-0 run to start the third quarter to recapture a 72-61 lead. Thankfully, Austin Reaves saw two 3s go down with the hope of getting going offensively after going scoreless in the first half.

But once again, Minnesota responded with a run of their own to get back within two. Timely shots from Doncic, James, Reaves and Hachimura would silence an amped Timberwolves home crowd for the tiume being though. In a quarter that typically hurts the Lakers, this was their best quarter of the series as they took a 94-84 advantage to a crucial final frame.

Anthony Edwards was not going out without a fight by drilling shot from distance and a mid-range jumper to cut the Lakers advantage to four early in the fourth. He continued his heroics to get Minnesota a one-point lead then Donte DiVincenzo got a timely and-one to push it to four.

However, Reaves made a wide-open 3-pointer and Finney-Smith drilled another in transition to get the Lakers a two point lead. But, Jaden McDaniels got another and-one to give Minnesota the lead once again with 40 seconds left.

After a Lakers turnover, Edwards made two free throws to go up 116-113 after a review determined James fouled him. Reaves missed a 3-pointer to tie the game at the buzzer and L.A. is on the ropes down 3-1.

What’s next for the Lakers…

The Lakers and Timberwolves get a few days rest before the series shifts back to Los Angeles for Game 5 at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night.

