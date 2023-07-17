Recap: Lakers Close Out Las Vegas Summer League With Win Over Clippers

After failing to reach the postseason, the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the Las Vegas Summer League on Sunday night with one final game against the L.A. Clippers.

The Lakers started off their summer schedule slow with two losses in the California Classic before getting back on track with back-to-back wins in Las Vegas. After dropping their last two, the Lakers looked to end the summer on a high note against the rival Clippers, and did just that with a 104-103 win.

The Lakers were without their top player in Max Christie, who was shut down after the first three games. First-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino also sat out due to a minor groin issue.

Without their top two guards, the Lakers had to find other sources of offense with Colin Castleton getting some early buckets inside and Cole Swider connecting from deep. The Clippers didn’t have a problem finding offense though with first-round pick Kobe Brown draining a couple early triples of his own.

As the Lakers got careless with the ball, committing some silly turnovers, the Clippers took advantage with some easy buckets to lead 28-22 after one quarter.

The Lakers played with much better energy to begin the second quarter with LJ Figueroa leading a 7-0 run to take the lead. Swider also stayed hot from deep with a pair of triples, while Brown rolled his ankle for the Clippers and was actually ruled out for the night.

The Clippers did a nice job of responding after Brown went down, but D’Moi Hodge drilled a late triple to give the Lakers a 48-47 halftime lead.

Swider stayed hot early in the third quarter with a four-point play, something he’s done a few times this summer. Xavier Moon was also hot from deep for the Clippers though as they regained the lead.

The Lakers found themselves trailing 79-74 going into the fourth quarter, although Hodge led a 5-0 run to quickly tie it. Figueroa then had another highlight dunk, giving the Lakers the lead at 87-85.

Much of the fourth quarter was back-and-forth with Hodge staying hot to carry the Lakers. The Clippers had a chance down one with a minute to play although they turned it over and then Figueroa made a layup to go up three.

After some missed free throws by Figueroa couldn’t close it out, Matt Morgan hit a triple with 0.4 seconds left. Swider was then fouled on the ensuing inbounds pass though and made the free throw to give the Lakers a one-point victory.

Hodge led the way for the Lakers with 23 points, five rebounds, three assists, five steals and a block, knocking down seven triples. Swider hit five 3-pointers of his own to finish with 21 points, while Figueroa had 23 and Castleton contributed 13 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and a block.

