Recap: Lakers Drop California Classic Finale To Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers finished up California Classic Summer League play on Wednesday afternoon, looking to get their first win.

It was the Lakers’ final tuneup before heading to Las Vegas and they took on a tough Miami Heat team. And while the Lakers looked good for most of the night, they weren’t able to close it out and suffered an 80-76 loss.

After struggling to start in the first two games, the Lakers actually jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead in this one. Bronny James, who was back in action after missing the last game, had a nice reverse layup and then Dalton Knecht connected from deep.

Colin Castleton also got in on the action with a pair of layups and a triple, and then Knecht drove for a three-point play to put L.A. up 14-9.

The Lakers got careless with the ball from there though, allowing the Heat to respond with a 10-0 run. Knecht hit another triple to end the run, and the game was eventually tied at 21 at the end of the first quarter.

One player who has struggled this summer for the Lakers is 2023 second-round pick Maxwell Lewis. He started off 0-for-4 in this one and the Heat began the second quarter on a 10-0 run as a result.

Lakers two-way rookie Blake Hinson ended that run with a triple and then Castleton had a putback layup to stay within striking distance.

L.A. continued its run from there with Knecht leading the way, scoring in a variety of ways for 14 first-half points. The Lakers went into the locker room with a 40-36 lead.

The run continued into the second half for the Lakers as Kuhse drilled a triple to extend it to 15-0, giving his team a 48-36 lead.

Miami responded from there, however, methodically cutting into their deficit and taking a slim 59-58 lead at the end of the third.

The Lakers regained control to start the fourth though with Castleton completing a three-point play to begin the quarter on a 10-0 run. Lewis also finally got a couple buckets to fall during that stretch.

It was a game of runs though as the Heat responded with another to tie things at 76 going into the final minute.

After a Miami dunk the Lakers found themselves trailing by two. Unfortunately, Knecht missed a good look from the elbow and the Lakers would go on to suffer the loss.

What’s next for the Lakers

After wrapping up the California Classic, the Lakers will now head to the desert where they will play in five games in the annual Las Vegas Summer League. Their first matchup is on Friday at 4:30 p.m. PT against the Houston Rockets, who drafted Kentucky point guard Reed Sheppard with the third overall pick this year.

