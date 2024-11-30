Recap: Lakers Drop Close Game To Thunder To End Emirates NBA Cup Run

After splitting their road back-to-back, the Los Angeles Lakers returned home and hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night in their final group play game of the Emirates NBA Cup.

Considering they were blown out by the Phoenix Suns in their last group play game, this was a must-win for the Lakers if they wanted to have any chance of advancing to the knockout stage. The Thunder have been one of the best teams in the league this season though and they showed that, hanging on for a 101-93 win in what was a defensive battle.

LeBron James started off the night with a sweet pass to Austin Reaves for a triple. The Thunder immediately responded with a 13-2 run, however, taking an early lead. They continued to attack the basket and forced JJ Redick to call timeout with the Lakers trailing 18-8.

The Lakers had a nice response out of the timeout though as Anthony Davis had back-to-back buckets and then a block, setting up a corner 3-pointer by Dalton Knecht.

Unfortunately, L.A. had another lapse to end the quarter, allowing the Thunder to take a 32-24 lead into the second.

It appeared to be a game of runs early as the Lakers began the second by scoring seven straight points to keep it close with D’Angelo Russell leading the way.

Reaves got fouled hard on a drive to the basket and took a big fall. He was able to stay in the game though and made both free throws before eventually coming out and going back to the locker room.

After Reaves went out though, the Lakers locked in defensively, allowing James to get out in transition with both him and Davis attacking the basket to regain the lead. That was short-lived, however, as the Thunder ended the half with back-to-back triples to take a 51-48 lead into the locker room.

Reaves did not come out for the third quarter so Russell started in his place and made a triple to answer a pair of deep shots from the Thunder. Knecht then had a triple and massive poster dunk to tie the game at 62.

Reaves was eventually able to return to the game, which was great to see for the Lakers. Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the third quarter though. It was again the Thunder that closed out the frame strong with five straight points to take a 71-69.

It didn’t take long for the Lakers to momentarily regain the lead in the fourth and again it was because of a pair of Russell triples. Russell was also doing a nice job on the glass for L.A.

Back and forth they went though as the Thunder had another immediate response with a 6-0 run to force a Lakers timeout.

Knecht hit a pair of triples to keep things close but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also got going offensively for his team.

With the Lakers trailing 92-89 in the final minutes, Reaves scored inside and got fouled. He missed the free throw, however, and then Gilgeous-Alexander hit another 3.

Max Christie found himself in the closing lineup and scored to get the Lakers back within two. He then committed a costly foul though as Gilgeous-Alexander made both to go back up two possessions. After a Lakers turnover, the Thunder closed out the game with a dunk.

What’s next for the Lakers

The Lakers will not go back on the road to take on the Utah Jazz on Sunday evening, the start of another back-to-back with them playing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

